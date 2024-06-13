Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market worth $3.7 billion by 2029
Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Water-based), Backing Material, Type (Electrode, Transdermal, Specialized), Application (Surgery, Wound Care, Ostomy Seals), End User (Hospital, Homecare) &
The report "Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market by Product (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Water-based), Backing Material, Type (Electrode, Transdermal, Specialized), Application (Surgery, Wound Care, Ostomy Seals), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2029", is valued at an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population globally contribute to the rising demand for advanced wound care solutions, spurring innovation in adhesive technologies for medical applications. Additionally, the surge in outpatient procedures and a preference for minimally invasive treatments propel the use of medical adhesives in various healthcare settings.
Moreover, a growing emphasis on patient comfort and convenience is fueling the development of skin-friendly adhesives that offer secure attachment without causing irritation or damage. The rise of wearable medical devices, such as continuous glucose monitors and smart patches, is also boosting the demand for gentle and reliable adhesives.
The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is further segmented based on the product, backing material, application, type, end-user, and region.
The acrylic-based adhesives segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
Acrylic-based medical stick-to-skin adhesives represent a class of adhesives commonly used in the healthcare industry for applications such as wound care, wearable medical devices, and transdermal drug delivery systems. These adhesives are known for their strong bonding properties, durability, and biocompatibility. Acrylic adhesives can provide a balance between adhesion strength and gentle removal, making them suitable for use on sensitive skin.
The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, rising demand for wearable medical devices, and the expanding geriatric population are key drivers for the growth of the acrylic-based medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.
The wound dressing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Medical stick-to-skin adhesives designed for wound dressing applications play a pivotal role in the field of healthcare, providing secure and comfortable solutions for wound care. These adhesives are typically composed of a backing material, often fabric or plastic, coated with a medical-grade adhesive that adheres gently to the skin. Wound dressings with these adhesives serve to protect and promote the healing of wounds, ranging from minor cuts to surgical incisions.
Driving factors for the adoption of these adhesives include the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds due to factors like diabetes and aging populations, along with the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.
In the end-user segment, hospitals & clinics hold the largest market share in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.
The end users market in 2022 was dominated by hospitals & clinics. Medical stick-to-skin adhesives are integral components in hospitals and clinics, offering versatile solutions across a spectrum of medical applications. From wound care and IV securement to diagnostic procedures and surgical interventions, these adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring effective patient care. Driving factors for their widespread use in healthcare facilities include the increasing patient population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical procedures.
North America will continue to dominate the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market in 2029.
On the basis of region, the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America has various advantages—an advanced healthcare system, high public and private healthcare spending, a rise in the geriatric population, and the significant presence of prominent players in the region are the major factors contributing to the growth of North America and the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market APAC is known to grow at the highest rate. The growth in the market can be attributed to increasing R&D activities, and high growth in the healthcare industries.
The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is a competitive market, the prominent players in the global market include 3M Company (US), Scapa Healthcare (Mativ Holdings, Inc.) (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).
