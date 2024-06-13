Raptured Love (Book Two of The Ravenell Dynasty Trilogy)
Wealthy matriarch schemes against destined couple in captivating new romantic novel.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2024 ) What woman in their right mind would bet her multimillion-dollar empire against the pure love of a destined couple? Ceil Ravenell, that’s who! Kamrynn Bellary’s Raptured Love (Book Two of The Ravenell Dynasty Trilogy) is a gripping saga that follows the Ravenell family empire and the most anticipated wedding of the year!
In Raptured Love, Nicolaus Ravenell—a strikingly handsome, Estonian-African-American military hero turned vice president of the multimillion-dollar corporation VMC—is finally to exchange nuptials with Deirdre Omari, a Grecian-African-American beauty and lawyer. But only if they can get past Ceil Ravenell, the family matriarch, who wants her younger son, Benjamin Niall, to replace Nicolaus. Benjamin Niall has no interest in the family business, but he does have an unhealthy interest in Deirdre…
When it comes to VMC, Ceil does not care about her husband’s wishes, evem though he is the co-founder of the company, nor does she care what Benjamin Niall wants. And Ceil is a woman who always gets her way, though she does find that it is not so easy to dislodge Nicolaus or make him bend to her will.
Enduring Love, (Book One of The Ravenell Dynasty Trilogy), reveals how Ceil devises a cruel scheme against Nicolaus and his one and only true love, deploying her tactics the week of their wedding, following a ten-year engagement. This scheme places Nicolaus in an impossible “business transaction” marriage to a tawdry Latvian heiress. However, now, in Raptured Love, that “business transaction wife” meets a precarious demise, opening the door for this matrimonial opportunity, to Ceil’s absolute disapproval of this exceptional couple, as Ceil is determined to permanently expel them and be rid of them. In addition, eerily, Nicolaus and Deirdre find themselves literally walking in their European ancestors’ footsteps, which may not be a good thing. Can their pure love for each other and their religious devotion keep them grounded through all the matriarchal chaos? Will Deirdre’s dream of an international wedding in Tallin, Estonia—the Ravenell family ancestral home—ever be realized?
Learn more about the author at https://www.ravenelldynasty.net//
At 623 pages, Raptured Love is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 979-8218350796 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $24.99 eBook: $12.99
Genre: FICTION / Romance
About the Author: Kamrynn Bellary lived much of her life in Texas, and now happily lives in Colorado. Kamrynn accomplished a master's degree in Public Affairs, and a Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology. She has one daughter, who has made wonderfully positive impacts upon society. In her spare time, Kamrynn likes to take in the beautiful scenery of Colorado, travel, learn about history, and assist in charitable causes for children. Contact her at kamrynn.bellary@gmail.com
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
