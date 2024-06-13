In Your Moment—Mastering Your Leadership Thresholds
New Book on Leadership Captures the Significance of a Single Moment
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Jacksonville, FL – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new business book: In Your Moment—Mastering Your Leadership Thresholds, in which Dr. Douglas Lindsay and Dr. Joseph Balskus show how to leverage the knowledge of a single moment to excel in leadership and life challenges.
Moments matter. Each and every one of them.
In Your Moment is a remarkable book that breaks down a moment from M to T and provides a step-by-step framework with the breakthrough Tempus Model. It helps readers prepare to show up to their moments, successfully navigate leadership thresholds and experience benefits for themselves and those they lead. Readers will learn to unpack what goes into these moments, what happens during them, and how they can be beneficial.
With over 60 years of combined leadership knowledge, Dr. Lindsay and Dr. Balskus provide a proven approach enabling leaders to show up to their leadership moments—to either adhere to their thresholds and avoid catastrophic consequences or break through the thresholds in their life that are holding them back. In Your Moment introduces a captivating model of the levels inherent in each moment and brings the reader face-to-face with the transformative potential of every moment they encounter. As they unfold and dissect their Tempus Model, readers will be compelled to evaluate this groundbreaking notion of time within a moment.
Learn more about the authors at outskirtspress/InYourMoment.
At 220 pages, In Your Moment is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / business and economics category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7075-7 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7076-4 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 hardback Retail: $25.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Business & Economics
About the Authors:
Dr. Douglas Lindsay started his career in the Air Force after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. For 22 years he served in various roles of leadership, including a deployment to Afghanistan. After retiring from the Air Force, he has traveled extensively speaking, presenting, and working with organizations in all domains (business, not-for-profit, sports, higher education, military, etc.) developing and coaching leaders to show up to their leadership intentionally and impactfully.
Dr. Joseph Balskus served his country in the USAF (active, reserves, and Air National Guard) for 36 years in various roles, culminating with his Senate confirmation to two-star general and work on the Pentagon’s Air Staff directorate. He is a defense industry senior executive and sought-after speaker and executive coach specializing in performance psychology.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Moments matter. Each and every one of them.
In Your Moment is a remarkable book that breaks down a moment from M to T and provides a step-by-step framework with the breakthrough Tempus Model. It helps readers prepare to show up to their moments, successfully navigate leadership thresholds and experience benefits for themselves and those they lead. Readers will learn to unpack what goes into these moments, what happens during them, and how they can be beneficial.
With over 60 years of combined leadership knowledge, Dr. Lindsay and Dr. Balskus provide a proven approach enabling leaders to show up to their leadership moments—to either adhere to their thresholds and avoid catastrophic consequences or break through the thresholds in their life that are holding them back. In Your Moment introduces a captivating model of the levels inherent in each moment and brings the reader face-to-face with the transformative potential of every moment they encounter. As they unfold and dissect their Tempus Model, readers will be compelled to evaluate this groundbreaking notion of time within a moment.
Learn more about the authors at outskirtspress/InYourMoment.
At 220 pages, In Your Moment is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / business and economics category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7075-7 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7076-4 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 hardback Retail: $25.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Business & Economics
About the Authors:
Dr. Douglas Lindsay started his career in the Air Force after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. For 22 years he served in various roles of leadership, including a deployment to Afghanistan. After retiring from the Air Force, he has traveled extensively speaking, presenting, and working with organizations in all domains (business, not-for-profit, sports, higher education, military, etc.) developing and coaching leaders to show up to their leadership intentionally and impactfully.
Dr. Joseph Balskus served his country in the USAF (active, reserves, and Air National Guard) for 36 years in various roles, culminating with his Senate confirmation to two-star general and work on the Pentagon’s Air Staff directorate. He is a defense industry senior executive and sought-after speaker and executive coach specializing in performance psychology.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results