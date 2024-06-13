Aviation Cloud Market Set to Reach $12.9 billion by 2029
Aviation Cloud Market by Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), End User (Airlines, Airports, OEMs, MROs), Application (Flight Operations, Passenger Service, Supply Chain Management) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2024 ) The Aviation Cloud market is estimated to grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2029, from USD 6.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2029. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Aviation Cloud market in 2024.
The increasing importance of cybersecurity in an era of heightened threats plays a critical role in driving aviation cloud computing, as cloud providers typically offer advanced security measures vital for protecting sensitive aviation data. Regulatory compliance demands within the aviation industry further compel airlines to adopt cloud solutions that adhere to strict data protection and operational standards. These factors collectively drive the robust growth of the aviation cloud market, streamlining operations and enhancing the overall efficiency of the aviation industry.
Based on service model, the IaaS segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the Service model, the IaaS segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. IaaS offers a highly scalable and flexible infrastructure solution, which is essential for the dynamic demands of the aviation industry. As airlines and airports increasingly adopt digital transformation strategies, the need for robust, scalable infrastructure that can handle large volumes of data and support complex applications is crucial. IaaS provides this capability without the heavy capital investment and maintenance required for traditional IT infrastructure. These advantages position IaaS as a key driver of growth and innovation in the aviation cloud computing sector, explaining its expected high CAGR.
Based on deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment is estimated to have the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its versatile and balanced approach to data management and infrastructure needs. This model combines the flexibility and scalability of public clouds with the security and control of private clouds, offering a tailored solution that addresses the diverse requirements of the aviation industry. Hybrid clouds allow aviation companies to manage sensitive data, such as customer information and flight operations, on a secure private cloud while leveraging the cost efficiency and enhanced computational power of public clouds for less sensitive tasks. This adaptability and the benefits of cost management through resource optimization are key reasons why the hybrid cloud model is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the aviation cloud market
Based on region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth and increasing investments in airport infrastructure development across countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are significantly driving the aviation cloud computing market. This growth is also complemented by a rising middle class and increasing air travel demand, necessitating the expansion and modernization of aviation IT infrastructure. Governments in the region are also actively promoting digital transformation initiatives in aviation to enhance operational efficiency and improve passenger experiences. These factors make Asia Pacific a prime region for rapid growth in aviation cloud computing, mirroring its broader economic and technological advancements.
Key Market Players
Major players in the Aviation Cloud Companies include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US) to enhance their presence in the market. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the aviation cloud market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
