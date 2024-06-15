Oat Milk Market is expected to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5 percent
Global Oat Milk Market size was valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.54 Billion.
As per Maximize Market research, the Oat Milk Market size was valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.54 Billion.
Oat Milk Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Oat Milk Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global oat milk industry, covering market size, trends, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The research methodology includes primary and secondary data collection, along with quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques.
Oat Milk Market Dynamics:
The oat milk market dynamics are driven by factors such as rising demand for plant-based alternatives, health consciousness, lactose intolerance, and environmental sustainability concerns. Challenges like taste variations, limited shelf life, and competition from other dairy alternatives pose restraints on market growth.
Oat Milk Market Regional Analysis:
North America is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for oat milk, driven by high consumer awareness and adoption of plant-based diets, as well as rising cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies. Major players like Oatly, Planet Oat, and Silk dominate the market, with widespread availability in grocery stores and food service outlets. Europe, on the other hand, was an early adopter of oat milk, with Sweden being a pioneering market.
Oat Milk Market Segmentation
By Raw Material
Plant-Based
Animal Based
By Distribution
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Grocery Store
Online Retail
Others
By Packaging
Cartons
Bottle
Others
By Product
Plain
Flavored
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By End-Use Industry
Food and Beverage
Household
Foodservice Industry
Oat Milk Market Key Players Includes
Quaker Oats Company
Nature's Path Foods, Inc.
Nestlé S.A
Kellogg NA Co.
General Mills, Inc.
Inc
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
