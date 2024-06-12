Operational Technology (OT) Security Market 2024-2029: Size, Growth, Demand, Key Drivers
This Operational Technology Security market growth is due to more businesses relying on digital tools and devices, which raises the need to protect against cyber threats effectively.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2024 ) The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market is expected to grow from USD 20.7 billion in 2024, to USD 44.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.
The escalating reliance on Operational Technology (OT) in vital infrastructure underscores the urgency for robust security measures. Unlike Information Technology (IT), OT systems oversee real-time physical processes, rendering them vulnerable to disruptions and attacks. This overview primes a thorough examination of OT security, encompassing its definition, significance, and evolving threat landscape. It delves into critical concepts like attack vectors, threat actors, and security controls while tackling challenges such as system heterogeneity and limited security expertise. Moreover, it delineates prevailing and emerging OT security solutions, encompassing frameworks, products, services, and best practices. SIEM for OT, asset discovery and management, network security, vulnerability management, IAM, and data security are vital components tailored to address OT environments' evolving cyber threats, enhancing overall security posture.
Download PDF Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18524133
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
• Increase in threats to OT environment
• Organizations embracing digital transformation
• Rise in demand for Industry 4.0 and smart infrastructure
Restraints:
• High procurement costs
• Emerging challenges related to maintenance and upgrades
• Interoperability and standardization challenges
Opportunities
• Increase in adoption of AI-powered security solutions
• Technological advancements in cybersecurity
• Need for secure OT networks
Top Operational Technology Security Companies
Fortinet (US), Forcepoint(US), Cisco(US), Tenable (US), Forescout (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), Microsoft (US), OKTA(US), Palo Alto Networks(US), Qualys (US), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (US), Tripwire (US), Radiflow (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Armis (US), Darktrace(US), Nozomi networks (US), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens (Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Forcepoint(US) are the key players and other players in the Operational Technology Security market.
Request for Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18524133
By offering the services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global OT security market, by service, has been segregated into consulting & integration, support & maintenance, training & development, incident response services, and managed security services. Various industries and business models are at risk of disruption due to rapid technological advancements, which introduce new business models and alter distribution channels and interactions. OT security services are crucial for integrating and managing solutions across business operations, offering comprehensive support to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Increased virtualization and cloud computing adoption drive demand for these solutions globally. They also aid organizations in real-time analysis of dynamic network communication and managing relationships with suppliers, partners, and vendors.
By Deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Cloud-based OT security solutions provide businesses with a cost-effective means to bolster their security measures, irrespective of industry. Offering easy access and implementation without extensive on-site setups, cloud deployment's flexibility, and scalability are desirable as more enterprises embrace virtualization and cloud computing. This shift reduces infrastructure costs and eliminates constant IT maintenance, making it especially appealing for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets. Streamlining access control management in physical and virtual environments, these solutions ensure robust protection against cyber threats. As businesses increasingly migrate their IT operations to the cloud, the demand for cloud-based security solutions continues to surge, enabling companies to focus on core activities while entrusting IT security complexities to specialized cloud services, driving market expansion.
By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The operational technology (OT) security market in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly expanding. Companies operating in the market focus on providing comprehensive solutions and services to protect critical infrastructure, industrial processes, and essential services. The region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with increased IT and OT systems integration. While digitalization enhances operational efficiency, it also introduces new security risks. OT security solutions must cater to the challenges of securing converged networks and effectively manage the associated risks. Governments in the Asia Pacific region have implemented various initiatives and regulations to enhance OT security. For instance, countries like Singapore have established cybersecurity frameworks, while Australia has specific guidelines for securing critical infrastructure. Compliance with these regulations is essential for organizations operating in the region. Attacks on critical infrastructure have a ripple effect on the economy.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America’s best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
The escalating reliance on Operational Technology (OT) in vital infrastructure underscores the urgency for robust security measures. Unlike Information Technology (IT), OT systems oversee real-time physical processes, rendering them vulnerable to disruptions and attacks. This overview primes a thorough examination of OT security, encompassing its definition, significance, and evolving threat landscape. It delves into critical concepts like attack vectors, threat actors, and security controls while tackling challenges such as system heterogeneity and limited security expertise. Moreover, it delineates prevailing and emerging OT security solutions, encompassing frameworks, products, services, and best practices. SIEM for OT, asset discovery and management, network security, vulnerability management, IAM, and data security are vital components tailored to address OT environments' evolving cyber threats, enhancing overall security posture.
Download PDF Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18524133
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
• Increase in threats to OT environment
• Organizations embracing digital transformation
• Rise in demand for Industry 4.0 and smart infrastructure
Restraints:
• High procurement costs
• Emerging challenges related to maintenance and upgrades
• Interoperability and standardization challenges
Opportunities
• Increase in adoption of AI-powered security solutions
• Technological advancements in cybersecurity
• Need for secure OT networks
Top Operational Technology Security Companies
Fortinet (US), Forcepoint(US), Cisco(US), Tenable (US), Forescout (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), Microsoft (US), OKTA(US), Palo Alto Networks(US), Qualys (US), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (US), Tripwire (US), Radiflow (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Armis (US), Darktrace(US), Nozomi networks (US), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens (Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Forcepoint(US) are the key players and other players in the Operational Technology Security market.
Request for Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18524133
By offering the services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global OT security market, by service, has been segregated into consulting & integration, support & maintenance, training & development, incident response services, and managed security services. Various industries and business models are at risk of disruption due to rapid technological advancements, which introduce new business models and alter distribution channels and interactions. OT security services are crucial for integrating and managing solutions across business operations, offering comprehensive support to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Increased virtualization and cloud computing adoption drive demand for these solutions globally. They also aid organizations in real-time analysis of dynamic network communication and managing relationships with suppliers, partners, and vendors.
By Deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Cloud-based OT security solutions provide businesses with a cost-effective means to bolster their security measures, irrespective of industry. Offering easy access and implementation without extensive on-site setups, cloud deployment's flexibility, and scalability are desirable as more enterprises embrace virtualization and cloud computing. This shift reduces infrastructure costs and eliminates constant IT maintenance, making it especially appealing for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets. Streamlining access control management in physical and virtual environments, these solutions ensure robust protection against cyber threats. As businesses increasingly migrate their IT operations to the cloud, the demand for cloud-based security solutions continues to surge, enabling companies to focus on core activities while entrusting IT security complexities to specialized cloud services, driving market expansion.
By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The operational technology (OT) security market in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly expanding. Companies operating in the market focus on providing comprehensive solutions and services to protect critical infrastructure, industrial processes, and essential services. The region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with increased IT and OT systems integration. While digitalization enhances operational efficiency, it also introduces new security risks. OT security solutions must cater to the challenges of securing converged networks and effectively manage the associated risks. Governments in the Asia Pacific region have implemented various initiatives and regulations to enhance OT security. For instance, countries like Singapore have established cybersecurity frameworks, while Australia has specific guidelines for securing critical infrastructure. Compliance with these regulations is essential for organizations operating in the region. Attacks on critical infrastructure have a ripple effect on the economy.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America’s best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results