Facility Management Market Size, Share, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2028
Top Companies Covered in Facility Management Market are IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), CBRE Group, Inc. (US), Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Nemetschek SE (Germany), Fortive (US), Infor Inc. (US).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2024 ) According to a research report "Facility Management Market by Offering (Solutions (IWMS, BIM, Facility Operations & Security Management) and Services), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Construction & Real Estate, Healthcare & Life sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the facility management market is estimated at USD 49.6 billion in 2023 to USD 94.8 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Organizations across various industries are increasingly adopting facility management solutions as they play pivotal role in optimizing operations, streamlining processes, and ultimately reducing costs. By implementing strategic facility management practices, businesses are achieving a range of operational benefits which is boosting the market.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1030
By Vertical, BFSI segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.
The adoption of facility management practices within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical has gained traction over time, driven by its potential to bolster operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction. This encompasses a diverse range of physical assets, including bank branches, corporate offices, data centers, ATMs, and call centers. Facility management in the BFSI sector entails the strategic upkeep and management of these facilities to ensure smooth operations and positive interactions with customers.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1030
By solution, facility environment management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Facility environment management systems consist of different kinds of software solutions that simplify and optimize the sustainability of facilities. Facility environment management solutions are further categorized into sustainability management solutions and waste management solutions. These solutions help facility management teams identify significant environmental effects, such as carbon footprint and waste generation, related to their business.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate
Facility management solution adoption in the Asia Pacific region has been on the rise due to the region's rapid economic growth, urbanization, and increasing emphasis on efficiency and sustainability. Organizations across various industries in Asia Pacific have recognized the benefits of adopting facility management solutions to enhance operational effectiveness, reduce costs, and provide better experiences for employees and customers.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the facility management market include IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), CBRE Group, Inc. (US), Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Nemetschek SE (Germany), Fortive (US), Infor Inc. (US), MRI Software LLC (US), Eptura (US), Planon (Netherlands), Johnson Controls International (Ireland), Apleona GmbH (Germany), Cushman & Wakefield plc (US), Causeway Technologies Limited (UK), Service Works Global Limited (UK), Facilities Management eXpress LLC. (US), Archidata International Inc (Canada), UpKeep Technologies, Inc. (US), FacilityOne Technologies (US), OfficeSpace Software, Inc. (US), Facilio.Inc (US), efacility (Switzerland), InnoMaint (India), Nuvolo (US), QuickFMS (India), and zLink (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1030
By Vertical, BFSI segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.
The adoption of facility management practices within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical has gained traction over time, driven by its potential to bolster operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction. This encompasses a diverse range of physical assets, including bank branches, corporate offices, data centers, ATMs, and call centers. Facility management in the BFSI sector entails the strategic upkeep and management of these facilities to ensure smooth operations and positive interactions with customers.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1030
By solution, facility environment management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Facility environment management systems consist of different kinds of software solutions that simplify and optimize the sustainability of facilities. Facility environment management solutions are further categorized into sustainability management solutions and waste management solutions. These solutions help facility management teams identify significant environmental effects, such as carbon footprint and waste generation, related to their business.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate
Facility management solution adoption in the Asia Pacific region has been on the rise due to the region's rapid economic growth, urbanization, and increasing emphasis on efficiency and sustainability. Organizations across various industries in Asia Pacific have recognized the benefits of adopting facility management solutions to enhance operational effectiveness, reduce costs, and provide better experiences for employees and customers.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the facility management market include IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), CBRE Group, Inc. (US), Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Nemetschek SE (Germany), Fortive (US), Infor Inc. (US), MRI Software LLC (US), Eptura (US), Planon (Netherlands), Johnson Controls International (Ireland), Apleona GmbH (Germany), Cushman & Wakefield plc (US), Causeway Technologies Limited (UK), Service Works Global Limited (UK), Facilities Management eXpress LLC. (US), Archidata International Inc (Canada), UpKeep Technologies, Inc. (US), FacilityOne Technologies (US), OfficeSpace Software, Inc. (US), Facilio.Inc (US), efacility (Switzerland), InnoMaint (India), Nuvolo (US), QuickFMS (India), and zLink (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results