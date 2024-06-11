Meat Extract Market is expected to reach USD 3.51 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Meat Extract Market size was valued at US$ 2.4 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.6% of CAGR through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 3.51 Bn.
Meat Extract Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Meat Extract Market Report analyzes the market's size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape via the use of a comprehensive research methodology includes primary and secondary data collecting, market analysis.
Meat Extract Market Dynamics:
The Meat Extract market growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for easy-to-use and flavor-enhancing food additives as well as growing awareness of clean-label goods. Shifting consumer preferences towards natural ingredients and protein-rich diets affect the meat extract market.
Meat Extract Market Regional Analysis:
North America dominated market for meat extracts. The area is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projection period and grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The food processing industry in the United States is strong, and there is a large market for meat extract products, which gives companies high profit margins.
Meat Extract Market Segmentation
by Type
Chicken
Pork
Beef
Fish
Others
by Form
Powder
Liquid
Granule
Paste
by Application
Ready Meals
Snacks
Soups and Broths
Seasonings
Others
by End Use
Food Processing
Lab Testing
Meat Extract Market Key Players Includes
Kerry - United States
BD - United States
JBS Global - United States
Carnad – France
JBS Global - United States
XXX.Inc
