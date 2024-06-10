Tea Market is expected to reach USD 118.77 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Tea Market size was valued at USD 75.93 Bn. in 2023 and the total Tea revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 118.77 Bn.
The Tea Market Report comprehensively examines market dimensions, trends, and drivers of growth, obstacles, and the competitive environment. Employing a robust research approach integrating primary and secondary data is collection, market analysis, and expert interviews, it delivers insights into consumer inclinations, product advancements, and regional market dynamics.
Tea Market Dynamics:
The Global demand for tea is increasing because more people know that it is good for health and there are different type of tea they would like whereas its production faces trouble because of environmental problems and unstable weather conditions.
Tea Market Regional Analysis:
The market for tea is not weakening in Asia because countries like India and China contribute more quantities while in Europe and North America, there is a trend towards luxury and specialty teas driven by health consciousness and changing tastes.
Tea Market Segmentation
By Product
Black
Green
Oolong
Herbal
By Application
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Tea Market Key Players Includes
Rishi Tea and Botanicals
Genuine Tea Co.
Novel Teas
Numi Organic Tea
JDE Peet's
Bigelow Tea Company
Thaiwala
Tea Sparrow
The Wellness Group (TWG Tea)
Gujarat Tea Processor & Packers Ltd.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries
XXX.Inc
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
