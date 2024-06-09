Meat Market is expected to reach USD 1663.94 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Meat Market size was valued at USD 1029.46 Bn. in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1663.94 Bn. by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2024 ) Meat Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Meat Market Report encompasses market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. Employing a robust research methodology, it incorporates primary and secondary data collection, market analysis, and expert interviews. This approach yields comprehensive insights into consumer preferences, product innovations, and regional market dynamics, providing a detailed understanding of the meat market's current and future landscape.
Meat Market Dynamics:
The market growth is driven by affordable processed meat and rising disposable incomes, especially with more women working globally. However, government regulations, health concerns about red meat, and the popularity of vegan diets restrict growth. Opportunities arise from innovative meat processing technologies and cost-effective, label-friendly products available on e-commerce platforms.
Meat Market Regional Analysis:
The global meat market is increasing, propelled by shifting lifestyles and growing meat consumption. In the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and East Asian nations, high consumption of red meat is a key driver, reflecting regional preferences and contributing to market growth trends.
Meat Market Segmentation
by Type
Fresh Meat
Processed Meat
by Product
Pork
Poultry
Sea Food
Lamb & Goat
by Application
Super Market
Convenience Store
Independent Retailers
Others
Meat Market Key Players Includes
JBS
NH Foods
Smithfield Foods
Cargill Incorporated
ConAgra Foods
National Beef Packing Company
Tyson Foods
Cherkizovo Group PJSC
OSI Group Bridgford Foods Corporation
XXX.Inc
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
