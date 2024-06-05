Restorative Dentistry Market worth $7.4 billion by 2028
Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Material (Composite, Glass Ionomer, Adhesive, Metal)), Rotary Instrument, Equipment (CAD/CAM, Intraoral scanner, CBCT, X-ray)), End User (DSO, Clinic, Hospital), Cavity Type, Key Stakeholders - Global Forecast to 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2024 ) The report "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Material(Composite, Glass ionomer, Adhesive, Metal)), Rotary Instrument, Equipment (CAD/CAM, Intraoral scanner, CBCT, Xray)), End user (DSO, Clinic, Hospital), Cavity type, Key Stakeholders - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028 from USD 5.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the development of technologically advanced solutions. Patient compliance has concurrently increased, with a sharp rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures. Adhesive dentistry is an area that has gained attention this uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and strengthen teeth with minimal damage to tooth structures. As a result, the number of people opting for such procedures increases.
Based on the product segment ,the material segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.
Based on product, the restorative dentistry monitoring devices market is segmented into materials, equipments and instruments. The materials segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry in 2022. A large share of the materials segment can be attributed to the development of innovative and advanced technological products, such as composites, Glass ionomers and other bonding agents.
Based on the end user segment, the hospitals segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.
Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics , dental laboratories and other end users. The dental hospitals and clinics segment holds the major share of the restorative dentistry market. Growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services—along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services—are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market for hospitals in emerging economies in the coming years.
Based on the region segment, the Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market in 2022.
The global restorative dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the restorative dentistry market in 2022. Increase in dental tourism and high healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific are factors expected to drive the growth of the restorative dentistry market in the country.
The major players in the restorative dentistry market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), DiaDent (South Korea), Ultradent Products (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), SDI Limited (Australia), Zhermack SpA (Italy), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).
