Rice Syrup Market is expected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent
Global Rice Syrup Market size was valued at USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Rice Syrup Market size was valued at USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
Rice Syrup Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Rice Syrup Market Report covers market size, trends, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. Research methodology includes primary and secondary research, market segmentation analysis, data triangulation, and validation through industry experts and key stakeholders.
Rice Syrup Market Dynamics:
The rice syrup market is driven by increasing demand for natural sweeteners, growing health consciousness, and the rise of vegan and gluten-free diets. The market is bolstered by the food and beverage industry's shift towards clean-label products. However, challenges include high production costs and competition from alternative sweeteners.
Rice Syrup Market Regional Analysis:
North America leads the rice syrup market owing to high demand for natural sweeteners and health-conscious consumers. The region's well-established food and beverage industry drives growth. Also, increasing awareness of the benefits of rice syrup over high-fructose corn syrup supports market growth. The U.S. and Canada are key contributors.
Rice Syrup Market Segmentation
by Nature
Organic
Conventional
by Raw Material
Brown Rice
White Rice
by Application
Baked Goods
Beverages
Confections
Frozen Desserts
Meats and Seafood
Soups, Sauces and Gravies
Others
Rice Syrup Market Key Players Includes
Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd
Matco Foods Limited
Suzanne’s Specialties
GulshanPolyols Ltd
Inc
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Rice Starch Market – The market size was valued at USD 525.28 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 821.28 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the forecast period (2023-2029)
Rice Flour Market - The market size was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 1.96 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
