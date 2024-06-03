Progressing Cavity Pump Market worth $3.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0%
The progressing cavity pump market is projected to witness steady growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% throughout the forecast period, increasing from an estimated value of USD 2.8 billion in 2024 to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2024 ) According to a research report "Progressing Cavity Pump Market by Power Rating (Up To 50 Hp, 51–150 Hp, Above 150 Hp), Pumping Capacity, End-User (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Food Waste, Biogas, Battery Recycling) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Progressing cavity pump market is anticipated to witness a significant expansion, with the market size projected to reach approximately USD 3.6 billion by 2029, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from the estimated value of USD 2.8 billion in 2024. The global market for progressing cavity pumps is indeed witnessing substantial growth, propelled by a multitude of factors that extend its influence across the world. Foremost among these drivers is the ongoing industrialization and urban expansion in emerging economies, which create a burgeoning demand for efficient fluid handling solutions across various sectors. This demand is particularly pronounced in industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemicals, and mining, where progressing cavity pumps find extensive application due to their versatility and reliability. Additionally, the tightening of environmental regulations and increased emphasis on workplace safety are compelling industries worldwide to invest in advanced pumping technologies like progressing cavity pumps. These pumps not only offer superior performance but also boast environmental sustainability features, aligning with the global trend towards greener and more efficient industrial practices.
Browse 222 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 273 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Progressing Cavity Pump Market - Global Forecast to 2029"
Water & Wastewater Treatment, by end-user industry, to occupy majority of progressing cavity pump market share.
The water and wastewater treatment industry is poised to dominate the majority share of the progressing cavity pump market due to several key reasons. Firstly, with the global focus on environmental sustainability and the need for clean water sources, there is a growing demand for efficient fluid handling solutions in water and wastewater treatment facilities worldwide. Progressing cavity pumps are particularly well-suited for this industry due to their ability to handle a wide range of fluids, including viscous and abrasive materials, making them indispensable in various treatment processes such as sludge handling, chemical dosing, and filtration. Moreover, as population growth and urbanization lead to increased pressure on water resources and wastewater management systems, there is a heightened emphasis on upgrading and expanding existing treatment infrastructure. Progressing cavity pumps play a crucial role in these endeavors, offering reliable and efficient pumping solutions that help ensure the smooth operation of water treatment plants, sewage treatment facilities, and other related installations.
By Power rating, up to 50 HP segment is expected to be the largest market.
The up to 50 HP segment is anticipated to emerge as the largest market segment in the progressing cavity pump industry due to its versatility and applicability across a wide range of industries and applications. This power rating range caters to the needs of small to medium-sized operations, which constitute a significant portion of the market demand. Additionally, industries such as food and beverage, agriculture, and small-scale manufacturing often require lower horsepower pumps for their operations, driving the demand for progressing cavity pumps in this power range. Moreover, the compact size, lower initial cost, and relatively simpler maintenance requirements of pumps in the up to 50 HP segment make them highly attractive to a diverse range of end-users, further contributing to their market dominance.
Asia Pacific to emerge as the largest progressing cavity pump market.
The Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the largest progressing cavity pump market due to several key factors driving its rapid expansion. One primary driver is the region's robust industrial growth, fueled by burgeoning economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. As industrialization continues to accelerate in these nations, there is a heightened demand for efficient fluid handling solutions across a wide array of sectors including oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemicals, and mining. Moreover, ongoing infrastructure development projects and urbanization further bolster the need for reliable pumping equipment, thereby stimulating market growth. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on workplace safety propel industries to invest in advanced pumping technologies like progressing cavity pumps, which offer superior performance, reliability, and environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the presence of leading pump manufacturers and suppliers in the region, supported by robust research and development capabilities, ensures a steady supply of innovative and high-quality pumping solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of Asia Pacific markets. With these factors combined, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to dominate the global progressing cavity pump market, showcasing significant growth potential in the coming years.
Key players in the global progressing cavity pump market include NETZSCH (Germany), SEEPEX (Germany), NOV (US), CIRCOR International (US), Schlumberger (US), and PCM (France).
