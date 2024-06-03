ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market worth $421 million by 2028
EliSpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay kit (Technique, Utility, Analyte (T Cell and B Cell assay)), Analyzer), Application (Transplants, Infectious Diseases, Vaccine Development, Cancer Research), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
The report "ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay kit (Technique, Utility, Analyte (T Cell and B Cell assay)), Analyzer), Application (Transplants, Infectious Diseases, Vaccine Development, Cancer Research), End User - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 421 million by 2028 from USD 292 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period
Market is driven by factors such as global prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis, the rising use of ELISpot assays as diagnostic tool in drug hypersensitivity reaction. On the other hand, a unpermissive requirements for approval of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay instruments and consumables is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years as meeting rigorous regulatory standards for approval can be a time-consuming and resource-intensive process. The lengthy approval timelines can delay the introduction of new assays to the market, impacting companies' ability to respond quickly to emerging healthcare needs. In addition, rise in autoimmune diseases and clinical trials and drug development is anticipated to drive the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market growth. The ability of the FluoroSpot assay to detect multiple analytes in a single well is anticipated to propel market growth opportunities as detecting multiple analytes in a single well allows researchers and clinicians to obtain comprehensive information from a single experiment. This can be more efficient and cost-effective than running separate assays for each analyte, saving time, resources, and reagents. However, availability of lack of practised professionals is anticipated to hinder market development.
EliSpot Assay kits in the kits product segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.
Based on the product, Based on the product, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is classified into Assay Kits (By Technique - ELISpot Assay Kits, FluoroSpot Assay Kits., By Utility - Research Kits, Diagnostic Kits., By Analyte - T-cell-based Kits, B-cell-based Kits, Other Analyte Kits), Analyzers, Ancillary Products. The EliSpot Assay kits, segment is expected to dominate because of its wider application Assay kits typically offer a user-friendly and convenient solution for researchers and laboratories. They often come with pre-packaged reagents and standardized protocols, simplifying the assay process. Likewise, assay kits can be designed to cater to a wide range of users, from experienced researchers to those with less specialized expertise. This accessibility broadens the market and increases the adoption of EliSpot and FluoroSpot assays.
US dominates the North American ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market
Based on the North America region, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is divided into US and Canada. US is expected to dominate the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market. The United States has a highly advanced and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, including research facilities, laboratories, and healthcare institutions. This infrastructure supports the development, adoption, and implementation of advanced diagnostic technologies such as EliSpot and FluoroSpot assays. Similarly, The U.S. is a global hub for biomedical research and innovation. The presence of leading research institutions, academic centers, and biotechnology companies fosters a conducive environment for the development and validation of novel diagnostic as well as research assays.
China dominates the Asia Pacific ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market
The APAC ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2023, China accounted for the largest share of the Asian ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market. The large share of China can be attributed to the economic growth in the country, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the rising focus on vaccine development and cancer research, growth in the geriatric population, and favourable government support.
The major players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market are Oxford Immunotec USA, Inc. (Subsidiary of Revvity Inc.) (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Abcam plc. (UK), Bio-Techne (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), and U-CyTech (Netherland)
