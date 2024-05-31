Perimeter Security Industry Booming: Set to Reach $114.2 Billion by 2029
The study categorizes the Perimeter Security market based on Component, System, Service, End-Use Sector, and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2024 ) According to a research report "Perimeter Security Market by Component (Systems & Services), System (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Alarm & Notification Systems, Barrier Systems), Services Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Perimeter Security market size is projected to grow from USD 81.4 billion in 2024 to USD 114.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The perimeter security market is primarily driven by rising security concerns from terrorism, criminal activities, and illegal immigration. Technological advancements in surveillance and detection, such as intelligent video analytics and biometric systems, and the need to secure critical infrastructure in key sectors are significant contributors. Regulatory demands and the integration of AI and ML technologies also boost the market, enhancing system adaptability and effectiveness.
Browse 601 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 464 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Perimeter Security Market”
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1311
Further, the perimeter security market sees opportunities in developing smart cities, urbanization, and the increasing integration of IoT devices, which enhance monitoring capabilities. Opportunities in public-private partnerships and innovations in wireless technology and data analytics further enhance system scalability and efficiency, fueling market expansion., which plays a crucial role in fueling the growth of the perimeter security market.
By system segment, the perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Due to several key factors, the PIDS segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the perimeter security market during the forecasted period. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of sophisticated security threats and the need for advanced security measures make PIDS essential for early detection and response. PIDS technologies, which include sensors and surveillance equipment that detect unauthorized entry attempts, are becoming more advanced with the integration of AI and machine learning. These enhancements improve the accuracy and speed of threat detection, reducing false positives and enabling quicker response times. The growth of critical infrastructure projects worldwide, such as energy grids, transportation hubs, and data centers, necessitates robust security solutions that preemptively identify and mitigate potential breaches. These facilities often face higher security risks, so the demand for effective PIDS is robust. Moreover, technological advancements in PIDS, such as integrating IoT devices and wireless technology, are expanding their capabilities and applications, making them more versatile and practical in various environments, from urban centers to remote locations. These factors collectively contribute to the growing adoption and growth of PIDS.
The commercial sector segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period by end-use sector.
The commercial end-use sector is forecasted to have the largest market size in the perimeter security market due to several factors. Firstly, commercial properties, including retail centers, office buildings, and warehouses, face diverse security threats that demand robust surveillance and access control systems. The growth of urban areas and the increasing value of commercial assets also necessitate advanced security measures to protect against theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access.
Moreover, the expansion of the retail industry and the rise of mixed-use developments that combine retail, residential, and office spaces increase the complexity of security needs, driving demand for comprehensive perimeter security solutions. Additionally, businesses are increasingly adopting IoT devices and integrating them into their security systems, further driving the growth of the perimeter security market in the commercial sector. It is further complemented by stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, which mandate businesses to invest in adequate security systems to mitigate risks and avoid potential liabilities.
By region, the Asia Pacific market will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the perimeter security market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and infrastructure development across countries including China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant investments in innovative city projects and critical infrastructure, necessitating advanced security measures. The increasing economic development also leads to heightened security needs for protecting commercial, industrial, and residential areas. The region's growing technological adoption, including integrating IoT and AI in security systems, further fuels the demand. Moreover, Asia Pacific's focus on enhancing public safety standards in response to rising crime rates and terrorism threats also contributes to the robust growth of the perimeter security market.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1311
Market Players:
Honeywell (US), Dahua Technology (China), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Senstar (Canada), Pelco (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), Thales (France), Johnson Controls (US), Fiber SenSys (US), Ameristar Perimeter Security (US), OPTEX (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Southwest Microwave (US), Avigilon (Canada), Advanced Perimeter Systems (UK), Cias (Italy), Gallagher (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), Infinova (US), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), SORHEA (France), PureTech Systems (US), SightLogix (US), Scylla (Israel), Veesion (France), Pivotchain (India), Prisma Photonics (Israel), Openpath (US), Density (US), Barrier1 Systems (US), Alcatraz (US), and Kisi (US) are the key players and other players in the perimeter security market.
The perimeter security market is primarily driven by rising security concerns from terrorism, criminal activities, and illegal immigration. Technological advancements in surveillance and detection, such as intelligent video analytics and biometric systems, and the need to secure critical infrastructure in key sectors are significant contributors. Regulatory demands and the integration of AI and ML technologies also boost the market, enhancing system adaptability and effectiveness.
Browse 601 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 464 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Perimeter Security Market”
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1311
Further, the perimeter security market sees opportunities in developing smart cities, urbanization, and the increasing integration of IoT devices, which enhance monitoring capabilities. Opportunities in public-private partnerships and innovations in wireless technology and data analytics further enhance system scalability and efficiency, fueling market expansion., which plays a crucial role in fueling the growth of the perimeter security market.
By system segment, the perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Due to several key factors, the PIDS segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the perimeter security market during the forecasted period. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of sophisticated security threats and the need for advanced security measures make PIDS essential for early detection and response. PIDS technologies, which include sensors and surveillance equipment that detect unauthorized entry attempts, are becoming more advanced with the integration of AI and machine learning. These enhancements improve the accuracy and speed of threat detection, reducing false positives and enabling quicker response times. The growth of critical infrastructure projects worldwide, such as energy grids, transportation hubs, and data centers, necessitates robust security solutions that preemptively identify and mitigate potential breaches. These facilities often face higher security risks, so the demand for effective PIDS is robust. Moreover, technological advancements in PIDS, such as integrating IoT devices and wireless technology, are expanding their capabilities and applications, making them more versatile and practical in various environments, from urban centers to remote locations. These factors collectively contribute to the growing adoption and growth of PIDS.
The commercial sector segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period by end-use sector.
The commercial end-use sector is forecasted to have the largest market size in the perimeter security market due to several factors. Firstly, commercial properties, including retail centers, office buildings, and warehouses, face diverse security threats that demand robust surveillance and access control systems. The growth of urban areas and the increasing value of commercial assets also necessitate advanced security measures to protect against theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access.
Moreover, the expansion of the retail industry and the rise of mixed-use developments that combine retail, residential, and office spaces increase the complexity of security needs, driving demand for comprehensive perimeter security solutions. Additionally, businesses are increasingly adopting IoT devices and integrating them into their security systems, further driving the growth of the perimeter security market in the commercial sector. It is further complemented by stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, which mandate businesses to invest in adequate security systems to mitigate risks and avoid potential liabilities.
By region, the Asia Pacific market will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the perimeter security market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and infrastructure development across countries including China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant investments in innovative city projects and critical infrastructure, necessitating advanced security measures. The increasing economic development also leads to heightened security needs for protecting commercial, industrial, and residential areas. The region's growing technological adoption, including integrating IoT and AI in security systems, further fuels the demand. Moreover, Asia Pacific's focus on enhancing public safety standards in response to rising crime rates and terrorism threats also contributes to the robust growth of the perimeter security market.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1311
Market Players:
Honeywell (US), Dahua Technology (China), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Senstar (Canada), Pelco (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), Thales (France), Johnson Controls (US), Fiber SenSys (US), Ameristar Perimeter Security (US), OPTEX (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Southwest Microwave (US), Avigilon (Canada), Advanced Perimeter Systems (UK), Cias (Italy), Gallagher (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), Infinova (US), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), SORHEA (France), PureTech Systems (US), SightLogix (US), Scylla (Israel), Veesion (France), Pivotchain (India), Prisma Photonics (Israel), Openpath (US), Density (US), Barrier1 Systems (US), Alcatraz (US), and Kisi (US) are the key players and other players in the perimeter security market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results