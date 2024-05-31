Anti-aircraft Warfare Market Set to Reach $28.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%
Anti-aircraft Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Protection and Attack), System (Weapon System, Radar System, Electronic Warfare System, Command and Control System), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2024 ) This report analyzes Anti-aircraft warfare market size from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the Anti-aircraft warfare market, along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge market growth globally. The Anti-aircraft warfare market is projected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2023 to USD 28.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as development of Defense Systems, proliferation of advanced technologies like stealth and electronic countermeasures in aircrafts and growing threats from unmanned aerial vehicles to drive market growth.
Based on capability, the anti-aircraft warfare market has been segmented into Support, Protection and Attack. The Attack segment is based on surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, anti-aircraft guns, short, medium, and long-range anti-aircraft systems. As attacking capability directly neutralizes aerial threats, these systems are always high in demand which can be seen by numerous attack based system contracts.
Based on systems, the anti-aircraft warfare market has been segmented into Weapon Systems, Radar System, Electronic Warfare System, Command and Control Systems and Others. Anti-aircraft warfare weapon systems are designed to protect warships from aerial threats, such as aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These weapon systems can be broadly categorized into three types: anti-aircraft gun, anti-aircraft missiles and Others, which comprise of Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).
Based on platform, the anti-aircraft warfare market has been segmented into Land, Naval and Airborne. Naval anti-aircraft systems are specialized military equipment and weaponry designed to provide protection to naval vessels against aerial threats, including enemy aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and anti-ship missiles. These systems are mounted on Ships and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and are critical for safeguarding naval assets, ensuring the safety of personnel on board, and maintaining control of the maritime environment.
Based on region, the anti-aircraft warfare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the highest as China and India are both procuring and developing air defense systems due to China’s expansion plan and India’s unstable borders with two countries with nuclear weapons. Also, the nature of modern warfare has changed with the arrival of more lethal, stealthy, and agile aerial threats due to which need to secure vast borders and coastlines, monitor air traffic, and counter emerging threats have become very important in the region. This has led to an increase in defense expenditure and the development of various air defense systems to nullify incoming air threats such as enemy aircraft, missiles (both nuclear & conventional), and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Key Market Players
The Anti-aircraft warfare companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (France).
