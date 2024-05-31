Growth Trajectory of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery: Projections and Trends Till 2030
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones (Cargo Drones, Delivery Drones), Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Payload Weight, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2024 ) The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size is undergoing rapid expansion, with projections estimating its value to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030 from USD 0.9 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for efficient and timely delivery solutions fueled by the surge in e-commerce and online shopping. In urban areas, where traffic congestion poses significant delivery challenges, autonomous technologies offer promising solutions.
The market is categorized by various platforms, including aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles, which are further segmented into delivery bots, self-driving vans, and trucks. The aerial segment, particularly delivery drones, and the ground segment, notably self-driving vans and trucks, are expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These autonomous delivery systems provide notable advantages, such as increased delivery speed and reduced human involvement.
In terms of range, the long-range segment (>20 kilometers) is anticipated to lead the market for both aerial and ground autonomous delivery systems. This preference is driven by the cost-effectiveness, enhanced efficiency, and lower operational costs associated with long-range drones and ground vehicles. These technologies facilitate quicker deliveries over extended distances, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.
Payload weight segments also show varied growth trends. In the aerial segment, delivery drones with a payload capacity of 5-10 kilograms are projected to grow the fastest, driven by their utility in delivering goods like metals and medicines. Conversely, in the ground segment, vehicles capable of carrying payloads over 10 kilograms are expected to witness the highest growth due to their effectiveness in delivering heavier parcels.
Applications for autonomous last mile delivery include logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharmacy, and retail & food sectors. The retail & food segment, in particular, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for both aerial and ground delivery systems. The rising demand for faster deliveries, especially in the e-commerce sector, is a key factor driving this growth.
Infrastructure solutions supporting these technologies are also anticipated to see significant advancements. The integration of advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning in these systems enhances navigation, obstacle avoidance, and overall operational efficiency, thereby boosting the infrastructure segment's growth.
Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market in 2023, supported by a mature e-commerce ecosystem, technological advancements in autonomous vehicles, and favorable regulatory frameworks. The presence of major e-commerce and retail players further propels the adoption of autonomous delivery solutions in the region.
Key Market Players:
Key players in this market include Starship Technologies, JD.com, Nuro, Amazon, Kiwibot, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Wing, Flirtey (SkyDrop), and Matternet, Inc. These companies are actively developing and deploying autonomous delivery solutions across various regions, enhancing their distribution networks and technological capabilities.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
