Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size, Revenue, Trends, Research Report
The Specialty Food Ingredients Market is estimated at USD 179.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 240.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0%.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2024 ) The Specialty Food Ingredients Market refers to the segment of the food industry that deals with specialized ingredients used in food processing and manufacturing. These ingredients serve various purposes such as enhancing flavor, improving texture, extending shelf life, fortifying nutritional content, or providing functional properties like emulsification or stabilization. The global specialty food ingredients market size is estimated at USD 179.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 240.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.
Specialty food ingredients often cater to specific dietary needs or preferences, such as gluten-free, organic, non-GMO, or vegan products. They may also include ingredients used in functional foods and beverages, which offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition.
The functional food ingredients segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
There is an increasing demand for food products that provide functional benefits beyond basic nutrition as people become more health conscious. Functional food components with the potential to improve health include probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. They promote cognitive performance, support cardiovascular health, improve digestion, and boost immunity. The market for functional food components is being driven by rising knowledge of these advantages and a desire for preventive healthcare.
Food flavors emerge as a driving force in the specialty food ingredients market
The industry of food is quite competitive, and producers are always looking for ways to distinguish the products they produce. Food flavors are a useful tool for product innovation and distinction. Manufacturers are able to create fresh and appealing food and beverage products that evoke interest in customers by combining distinctive and trendy flavors. Additionally, flavors can be mixed to create unique or customized taste profiles, giving firms the opportunity to stand out from the competition and earn over customers. Food flavors prominence in the market is largely due to their capacity to improve product appeal and distinction.
Specialty Food Ingredients Market Share
ADM (US)
DSM (Netherlands)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US)
Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)
Givaudan (Switzerland)
Cargill, Incorporated (US)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)
Ingredion. (US)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Specialty Food Ingredients Market Forecast
Increasing Consumer Demand for Health and Wellness Products: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for specialty food ingredients that offer nutritional benefits, such as probiotics, plant-based proteins, and functional ingredients promoting gut health and immunity.
Rising Preference for Natural and Clean Label Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural, clean label ingredients, free from artificial additives and preservatives. Specialty food ingredients derived from natural sources, organic sources, and non-GMO ingredients are expected to gain traction in the market.
Expansion of Specialty Dietary Markets: Specialty food ingredients catering to specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly products, are anticipated to experience robust growth due to the rising prevalence of food sensitivities, allergies, and lifestyle preferences.
Technological Advancements in Food Processing: Ongoing advancements in food technology, including novel extraction techniques, fermentation processes, and encapsulation technologies, are driving innovation in specialty food ingredients, enabling manufacturers to develop products with improved functionality, taste, and nutritional profiles.
Growing Food Industry and Urbanization: Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies are fueling the demand for convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, and packaged foods, thereby driving the need for specialty food ingredients for formulation and product differentiation.
Expanding Application Scope in Food and Beverage Industry: Specialty food ingredients find applications across a wide range of food and beverage categories, including bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages, snacks, and convenience foods. The diversification of product offerings and the introduction of novel ingredients are expected to contribute to market growth.
Focus on Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability, ethical sourcing practices, and environmental responsibility in the food industry. Specialty food ingredient suppliers are increasingly adopting sustainable sourcing methods, reducing food waste, and promoting transparency in their supply chains to meet consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.
