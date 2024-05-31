Particle Size Analysis Market worth $596 million by 2028
Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging, Coulter Principle, Sieving, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Wet, Dry, Spray), End User (Pharma-Biotech, Cosmeceutical, Chemicals, Food, Academia) & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2024 ) The report "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging, Coulter Principle, Sieving, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Wet, Dry, Spray), Enduser (Pharma-biotech, Cosmeceutical, Chemicals, Food, Academia) - Global Forecasts to 2028", is projected to reach USD 596 million by 2028 from USD 446 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028. The market is experiencing growth due to a surge in research endeavors in nanotechnology, augmented investments in pharmaceutical research and development, and the imposition of rigorous regulatory standards for product quality in various sectors. Additionally, the market is benefiting from increased governmental backing for nanotechnology research and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging nations.
Laser diffraction segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on the technology, the particle size analysis market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, colter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, sieve analysis and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The laser diffraction products segment accounted for the highest share of the particle size analysis market in 2022.
The wet dispersion segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by dispersion in 2022.
Based on dispersion, the particle size analysis market is segmented into dispersion – wet dispersion, dry dispersion, spray dispersion. wet dispersion segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. Factors such as the rising count of conferences and gatherings for the nanotechnology of the particle size analysis market drive the growth of the market.
The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by end user, in 2022
Based on end user, the particle size analysis market is segmented into healthcare industry, cosmetic industry, chemical and petroleum industry, mining, minerals, and cement industry, food and beverage industry, and other industries. The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Significant rise in the augment the quantity of analytical laboratories are driving the growth of this segment.
The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific particle size analysis market is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2023 to 2028. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the APAC. The significant expansion in this particular regional segment is primarily attributed to the swift growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, governments in various Asia Pacific nations are emphasizing the assurance of product quality, with particle size analyzers playing a crucial role in quality control.
As of 2023, prominent players in the particle size analysis market are spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Danaher (US), Anton Paar GmbH (Austria), Bettersize Instruments Ltd. (China), Brookhaven Instruments (US), Fritsch GmbH (Germany), LS Instruments (Switzerland), Metller Toledo (US), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Microtrac Retsch GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), and TSI (US), and among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
