Edge AI Hardware Market worth $54.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.7%
Edge AI Hardware Market by Device, Processor (CPU, GPU, and ASIC), Function (Training, Inference), Power Consumption (Less than 1 W, 1-3 W, 3-5 W, 5-10 W, and more than 10 W), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2024 ) The edge AI hardware market size is projected to grow from USD 24.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 54.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2029. Rising emphasis on launching innovative AI coprocessors for edge devices is driving the demand. Edge devices, such as smartphones, IoT devices, drones, and autonomous vehicles, require AI capabilities to process data locally and make real-time decisions. Innovative AI coprocessors are designed to efficiently handle AI workloads on these resource-constrained edge devices, enabling faster and more power-efficient computation compared to traditional CPUs or GPUs.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158498281
The edge AI hardware market has been categorized into device types, i.e., smartphones, surveillance cameras, robots, wearables, edge servers, smart speakers, automotive, and others. Smartphones are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. With the increasing complexity of AI applications and the need for real-time responsiveness, smartphones are leveraging edge AI hardware to perform AI tasks directly on the device. This approach reduces reliance on cloud services for AI processing, improving response times and user experiences, especially for applications like voice assistants, image recognition, and augmented reality.
The CPU in the processor segment of edge AI hardware market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to the increased increased integration of AI accelerators, modern CPUs often integrated with AI-specific accelerators, such as SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) units or neural network inference engines. This integration enhances the CPU's capability to execute AI workloads efficiently while leveraging existing CPU architectures. Moreover, the familiarity with CPU architecture and software development tools makes them accessible for developers and enterprises transitioning to edge AI solutions.
In Asia Pacific, China will likely dominate the edge AI hardware market during the forecast period. China is a growing economy with rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and continuous improvement in the standard of living of the citizens. China thriving sutomotive and transportation sector is driving the market for edge AI hardware. China has emerged as a global leader in autonomous vehicle development, with major companies investing heavily in self-driving technologies. The automotive industry in is increasingly integrating AI technologies into connected vehicles to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, predictive maintenance, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. Edge AI processes data locally within vehicles, reducing latency and improving responsiveness for critical applications.
Major players in this market ecosystem are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US) among others. The market players have availed opportunities like indulging in partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158498281
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158498281
The edge AI hardware market has been categorized into device types, i.e., smartphones, surveillance cameras, robots, wearables, edge servers, smart speakers, automotive, and others. Smartphones are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. With the increasing complexity of AI applications and the need for real-time responsiveness, smartphones are leveraging edge AI hardware to perform AI tasks directly on the device. This approach reduces reliance on cloud services for AI processing, improving response times and user experiences, especially for applications like voice assistants, image recognition, and augmented reality.
The CPU in the processor segment of edge AI hardware market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to the increased increased integration of AI accelerators, modern CPUs often integrated with AI-specific accelerators, such as SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) units or neural network inference engines. This integration enhances the CPU's capability to execute AI workloads efficiently while leveraging existing CPU architectures. Moreover, the familiarity with CPU architecture and software development tools makes them accessible for developers and enterprises transitioning to edge AI solutions.
In Asia Pacific, China will likely dominate the edge AI hardware market during the forecast period. China is a growing economy with rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and continuous improvement in the standard of living of the citizens. China thriving sutomotive and transportation sector is driving the market for edge AI hardware. China has emerged as a global leader in autonomous vehicle development, with major companies investing heavily in self-driving technologies. The automotive industry in is increasingly integrating AI technologies into connected vehicles to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, predictive maintenance, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. Edge AI processes data locally within vehicles, reducing latency and improving responsiveness for critical applications.
Major players in this market ecosystem are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US) among others. The market players have availed opportunities like indulging in partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158498281
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results