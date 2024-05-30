Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market Opportunities, Share, Trends, And Forecasted Growth For 2023-2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2024 ) The global Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.
The playout automation & channel-in-a-box market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing engagement in HD and UHD content consumption, increase in demand for OTT services and escalating demand for video content across various industries, and proliferation of live broadcasting at an accelerated pace is also responsible for driving the market’s growth.
Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Escalating demand for video content across various industries.
Businesses are compelled to enhance their digital presence through dynamic and engaging content
Restraints:
Issues pertaining to network connectivity and infrastructure.
Opportunities:
Surge in online education.
Revolutionizing the education, and learning landscape
Surge in E-Learning for the enhancement of the educational landscape.
List of Key Players in Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market:
Harmonic (US)
Evertz (Canada)
Pebble Beach Systems (UK)
Imagine Communications (US)
Avid Technology (US)
Grass Valley (US)
Brightcove (US)
Cinegy (US)
Pixel Power (UK)
ENCO Systems (US)
By solution, the playout scheduling and management segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.
By solutions, the playout scheduling and management segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. These solutions are designed to efficiently manage the scheduling of programs, advertisements, and other content, helping broadcasters maintain a cohesive and engaging on-air presence. In the competitive broadcasting landscape, where delivering high-quality content without disruptions is paramount, playout scheduling solutions contribute significantly to the overall success of a channel. Within the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market, these scheduling and management solutions often integrate with other elements of the broadcasting workflow, such as traffic management systems and media asset management platforms.
By services, support and maintenance services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The support and maintenance segment of the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market is growing rapidly. Vendors in this market understand the critical nature of these systems and typically offer comprehensive maintenance packages to address both routine upkeep and emergency situations. Maintenance services encompass a spectrum of activities, ranging from software updates and hardware diagnostics to preventive maintenance checks. Regular software updates are vital to keeping playout systems current with evolving industry standards, and ensuring compatibility with new file formats, codecs, and broadcast protocols.
By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market. Asia-Pacific emerges as a region characterized by rapid digitalization, diverse content consumption patterns, and a burgeoning broadcasting industry. Growth drivers include the expanding middle-class population, increasing internet penetration, and the rise of mobile devices as primary content consumption platforms. Asian broadcasters are investing in advanced playout automation solutions to meet the demands of a vast and diverse audience while optimizing operational efficiency.
Some major players in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market include Harmonic (US), Evertz (Canada), Pebble Beach Systems (UK), Imagine Communications (US), Avid Technology (US), Grass Valley (US), Brightcove (US), Cinegy (US), Pixel Power (UK), ENCO Systems (US), BroadStream Solutions (US), PlayBox Technology (UK), Florical Systems (US), TSL Products (UK), Hardata (US), PlayBox Neo (Bulgaria), Hexaglobe (France), PlanetCast (India), Axel Technology (Italy), Aveco (Czech Republic), Anyware Video (France), Aplomb Technology (India), SI Media (Italy), Amagi (US), TVU Networks (US), Veset (Latvia), Evrideo (Israel), coralbay.tv (UK), Muvi (US), LTN Global Communications (US), and Zixi (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
