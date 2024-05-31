Mandelic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 742.85 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.72 percent
The Mandelic Acid Market size was valued at USD 284.12 Million in 2023 and the total Mandelic Acid Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 742.85 Million.
Mandelic Acid Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Mandelic Acid market research provides a thorough study of the sector, focusing insight on the possibilities, challenges, development drivers, and current market trends. It covers a broad range of topics. It provides a realistic picture of the competitive environment in the worldwide Mandelic Acid market by providing strategic profiles of important industry players.
Mandelic Acid Market Dynamics
The mandelic acid market is driven by its increasing use in various applications, including the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries. Its unique structure and properties, such as water and organic solubility, make it suitable for diverse applications. Mandelic acid is used in chemical peels for treating skin conditions like melasma and acne.
Mandelic Acid Market Regional Analysis
North America is a significant player in the mandelic acid market, accounting for around XXX % of global revenue in 2023. The region's dominance is driven by the expanding pharmaceutical sector, which uses mandelic acid to produce various active pharmaceutical ingredients, including anti-inflammatory and antibacterial drugs.
Mandelic Acid Market Segmentation
By Type
DL Type
L Type
D Type
By Application
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Textiles & Dye Intermediates
Others
Mandelic Acid Market Key Players Includes
Sigma-Aldrich
Spectrum Chemicals
Avantor
Synerzine
MP Biomedicals
Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
Toronto Research Chemicals
Pure Chemistry Scientific
Dow Chemical Company
Inc
