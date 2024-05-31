Calcium Acetate Market is expected to reach USD 158.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.56 percent
Calcium Acetate market was valued at USD 124.11 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 158.6 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.56 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Calcium Acetate Market size was valued at USD 124.11 Million in 2023 and the total Calcium Acetate Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 158.6 Million.
Calcium Acetate Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Calcium Acetate market research provides a thorough study of the sector, focusing insight on the possibilities, challenges, development drivers, and current market trends. It covers a broad range of topics. It provides a realistic picture of the competitive environment in the worldwide Calcium Acetate market by providing strategic profiles of important industry players. The report explores the market dynamics, highlighting important factors that are driving the market.
Calcium Acetate Market Dynamics
The calcium acetate market is driven by its use in pharmaceuticals as a phosphate binder and in food and beverage industries as a preservative and acidity regulator. The increasing prevalence of kidney disease, growing food processing industry, and rising demand for eco-friendly chemicals bolster market growth. Regulatory approvals and advancements in production technologies further enhance its market dynamics.
Calcium Acetate Market Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is leading the global calcium acetate market, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Japan. The construction sector in this region is witnessing significant growth, fueling the demand for calcium acetate as a concrete admixture.
Calcium Acetate Market Segmentation
By Function
Texturizer
Stabilizer
Thickener
Firming Agent
Others
By Application
Pharmaceutical
Food and beverage
Baked goods
Waste water treatment
Chemical
Others
Calcium Acetate Market Key Players Includes
Niacet Corporation
AkzoNobel
American Elements
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
GFS Chemicals, Inc.
Jost Chemical Co.
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
Paul Lohmann GmbH KG
Noah Technologies Corporation
Macco Organiques Inc.
Indian Platinum Private Limited
Global Calcium PVT LTD
Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical Co., Ltd.
Inc
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
