Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028
Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market by type (Consumable, Anesthesia, Ventilator, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Mask, Infusion Pump), Animal (Cat, Dog, Equine, Bovine), Applications (Surgical, Diagnosis, Monitoring & Therapeutic) & Region - Global Foreca
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2024 ) The report "Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market by type (Consumable, Anesthesia, Ventilator, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Mask, Infusion Pump), Animal (Cat, Dog, Equine, Bovine), Applications(Surgical, Diagnosis, Monitoring & Therapeutic) - Global Forecast to 2028", to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from 2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2023-2028
The major driving factors for the growth of veterinary equipment and supplies market include growing demand for pet insurance, development in the veterinary equipment technologies, rise in the animal health expenditure. The growing demand for meat and dairy products is eventually increase in the number of livestock animals. The veterinary equipment market will be increasing in the emerging economies such as India and China due to increase in the population of companion animals and hence it offers a significant growth opportunities for players in the veterinary equipment and supplies market.
Basic equipment in technology segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary equipment and supplies market
Basic technology in veterinary equipment usually includes basic anesthesia machines, Oxygen tank, Vaporizer, basic patient monitoring and temperature monitoring equipment. Basic technology is typically inexpensive, making it accessible to veterinary clinics and shelters of all sizes. It is essential for performing routine tasks such as physical examinations, vaccinations, and wound care. Basic technology is expected to continue to play a significant role in this market by providing safe and effective care to animals with affordable cost.
Ventilators segment to register highest CAGR in Global veterinary anesthesia equipment market
Ventilators used in veterinary anaesthesia are becoming increasingly advanced, with innovative features constantly introduced. As an example, certain veterinary anaesthesia ventilators are now equipped with integrated patient monitoring systems that allow individuals to monitor the animal's vital signs and change the ventilator's settings as necessary. Also, such ventilators are used to control the respiration of animals during surgery and other medical procedures. They are essential for keeping animals safe and comfortable during anesthesia.
Large-volume infusion pumps segment accounted for the fluid management equipment market
The Large-Volume Infusion Pumps accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary equipment and supplies market. Large volume infusion pumps are used to deliver large volumes of fluids to animals, during surgery and blood transfusions. These are necessary to give animals a life-saving medical treatment. They are also used to enhance the standard of living for animals suffering from chronic medical conditions. Continuous developments in infusion technology have resulted in the availability of a wide range of large-volume pumps in the market.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period
In the coming years, there is a large forecast of growth for the veterinary equipment business in the Asia Pacific region. Increased pet ownership rates, a rise in the need for advanced veterinary care, the growing number of livestock animals, and developments in technology are some of the drivers that will push the market in this region. many veterinary equipment companies on this region are investing in research and development to develop innovative veterinary equipment. Also, there is an increase in the demand of advanced veterinary care for the pets as pet owners become more aware of the importance of animal health and welfare in Asia Pacific region.
Key players in the veterinary equipment and supplies market
The prominent players in the veterinary equipment and supplies market are Covetrus Inc. (US), B. Braun Vet Care GmbH (Germany), BD Animal Health (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Shenzhen Mindray animal medical technology co., ltd. (China), Masimo Corporation (US), Vetronic Services Ltd (UK), Advances Veterinary (UK), New Gen Medical Systems (India), Dispomed (Canada)
