Digital Health Market worth $549.7 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 25.0%
Digital Health Market by Revenue Model (Subscription, Pay per service, Free apps), Technology (Wearables, mHealth, Telehealthcare, RPM, LTC monitoring, Population Health management, DTx), EHR, Healthcare Analytics, ePrescribing & Region - Global Forecast
The report "Digital Health Market by Revenue model (Subscription, Pay per service, Free apps), Technology (Wearables, mHealth, Telehealthcare, RPM, LTC monitoring, Population Health management, DTx), EHR, Healthcare Analytics, ePrescribing - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 549.7 billion by 2028 from USD 180.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period
The growth of this market is driven by the expansion of telemedicine and telehealth services, enhanced patient engagement and empowerment and increased investment in health tech startups. On the other hand, variability in healthcare infrastructure and digital literacy, reimbursement and payment issues are some of the factors challenging the growth of the market
“Hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”
Based on offering, the digital health market is segmented into hardware, software, services and applications. In 2022, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth rate is attributed to increased patient demand for convenient healthcare solutions, healthcare provider adoption for improved care and operations, and expansion of telehealth & chronic disease management.
“Telehealthcare technology segment accounted for the largest share of the global digital health market”
Based on technology, the digital health market is segmented into telehealthcare, mHealth, health management solutions and digital therapeutics. The telehealthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2022. Factors such as increased demand for remote healthcare services, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated telehealthcare adoption.
“The chronic disease management application segment accounted for the largest share of the digital health market in 2022”
On the basis of application, the digital health market is segmented into chronic disease management, behavioral health, health & fitness and others. The chronic disease management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, an aging population, and lifestyle-related health issues.
“Patients & Consumers segment is expected to grow at highest groeth rate in the global digital health market”
On the basis of end user, the digital health market is segmented into providers, payers and patients & consumers. The high growth of this segment is attributed to increasing awareness of self-health management, proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices that has made health tracking and monitoring more accessible and convenient.
“Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate in the digital health market during the forecast period”
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth rate can be attributed to large population, increasing healthcare expenditure, mobile technology proliferation and rising chronic diseases. Governments in the region are implementing initiatives to promote digital health solutions, such as funding for research and development, and regulatory frameworks to ensure patient safety and privacy.
Prominent players in the digital health market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE HealthCare (US), Abbott (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Fitbit, Inc. (A google company) (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Masimo (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Merative (US), AT & T, Inc. (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Noom, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Omada Health Inc. (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Biotricity (US), iHealth Labs Inc (US), my mhealth Limited (UK), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), AirStrip Technologies, Inc (US), AdvancedMD, Inc. (US) and Qardio, Inc. (US). Players adopted organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product upgrades, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
