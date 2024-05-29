Concrete Admixtures Market to Surpass USD 19.8 Billion by 2030
The concrete admixtures market is estimated to grow from USD 18.6 billion in 2023 to USD 25.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2024 ) The report "Concrete Admixtures Market by Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Air-entraining Admixtures), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" the concrete admixtures market is estimated to grow from USD 18.6 billion in 2023 to USD 25.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Based on type, the concrete admixtures market is segmented as superplasticizers, normal plasticizers, accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, air-entraining admixtures, waterproofing admixtures and others. Superplasticizers accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. They are the most commonly used admixtures, due to their adaptability and effectiveness have drawn attention. They are used in many different applications such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure.
Based on application, the concrete admixtures market is segmented as residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The residential applications accounted for the largest market share in the concrete admixtures market, in terms of value, in 2022. The concrete admixtures help residential buildings withstand exposure to rain and freeze-thaw cycles, provide strength & durability, and other weather-related challenges. This will eventually reduce their restoration cost for water leakage and other problems. Also, manufacturers are encouraged to invent new concrete admixtures for the residential sector.
Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the concrete admixtures market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022 due to the development of applications, strong economic growth and rising disposable incomes favorable government regulations, and growing demand from the residential sector. Thus, the demand for concrete admixtures is increased. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.
Concrete admixtures Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), RPM International Inc. (US), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), Penetron (US), Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH (Germany), Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), and among others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies.
