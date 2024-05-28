Massage Chairs Market is expected to reach USD 4.92 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Massage Chairs Market was USD 3.98 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.92 Bn by 2030.
The massage chairs market report covers comprehensive insights into market size, trends, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The research methodology includes primary research through interviews with industry experts and stakeholders, and secondary research involving the analysis of industry reports, company publications, and reputable databases. The report employs qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a holistic view of the market dynamics.
Massage Chairs Market Dynamics
The massage chairs market is characterized by dynamic growth driven by increasing health consciousness, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes. Consumers are seeking stress relief and pain management solutions, fueling demand for advanced massage chairs with features like AI, heat therapy, and zero-gravity positions. The aging population and prevalence of lifestyle-related ailments further boost the market. Key players are innovating with customizable and smart-connected chairs to enhance user experience. However, high costs and the availability of alternative therapies pose challenges. The market is segmented into residential and commercial sectors, with residential use dominating due to the growing home wellness trend. Regional growth varies, with North America and Asia-Pacific leading, driven by affluent populations and rapid urbanization, respectively.
Massage Chairs Market Regional Analysis
The North American massage chairs market is leading globally, driven by high disposable incomes, a growing wellness culture, and increased awareness of the benefits of massage therapy. The region's consumers are more inclined towards investing in premium health and wellness products, including advanced massage chairs. Technological innovations, such as AI-driven and zero-gravity massage chairs, further fuel market growth. Also, the prevalence of lifestyle-related ailments like back pain and stress has boosted demand. The U.S. and Canada dominate the market, with a robust distribution network and strong presence of key players like Panasonic and Human Touch contributing to market leadership.
Massage Chairs Market Segmentation
by Type
Conventional
Robotic
by Product Type
Inversion Massage Chairs
Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
Targeted Massage Chairs
Others
by Application
Residential
Commercial
by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Massage Chairs Market Key Players Includes
Panasonic Corporation
Osaki Massage Chair
Human Touch LLC
Fujiiryoki
Cozzia
Inada Massage Chairs
Titan Chair LLC
Luraco Technologies
Infinity Massage Chairs
Kahuna Massage Chair
LURACO
Ogawa
OSIM International Pte Ltd
Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd
JSB Healthcare
VD Group
