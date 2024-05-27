Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market worth $1.8 billion in 2029
Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size, Share & Trends by Type ( Xenograft, Allograft, Synthetic Bone Grafts, Alloplast), Application (sinus Lift, Ridge Augumentation, Socket Preservation), Product (BioOss, Osteograf, Grafton), End User, Region- Global
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2024 ) The report "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Type ( Xenograft, Allograft, Synthetic Bone Grafts, Alloplast), Application (sinus Lift, Ridge Augumentation, Socket Preservation), Product (BioOss, Osteograf, Grafton), End User, Region- Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach 1.8 billion in 2029 from USD 1.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2029.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159678690
The global population is growing older, leading to an increased demand for dental bone graft substitute also the increasing popularity of dental implants as a tooth replacement option creates a direct need for bone graft substitutes which is expected to drive the market growth. However, high material costs and surgical costs associated with hospital or clinic fees, surgeon fees, and anesthesia is expected to challenge the growth of the market.
This report divides dental bone graft substitute into four segments – type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region.
“Based on dental bone graft substitute by end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
Under end user, hospital segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029., Bone grafting is frequently used in hospitals for oral and maxillofacial surgery for procedures like jaw reconstruction, alveolar ridge preservation, cleft lip and palate repair and dental implantology, when natural jawbone is insufficient for implant placement, bone grafts provide a foundation for successful implant osseointegration (fusion with bone).
“The bio OSS segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product in dental bone graft substitute.”
By product segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into bio OSS, osteograf, grafton and others. Bio-Oss accounts for the largest share in by product category. Bio-Oss has a long history of successful use in dental bone grafting procedures, with extensive clinical research supporting its efficacy and safety which is expected to drive the segment growth.
“The osteoconduction segment is expected to account for the largest share, by mechanism in dental bone graft substitute.”
By mechanism segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into bio osteoconduction, osteoinduction, osteopromotion, osteogenesis. osteoconduction accounts for the largest share in by mechanism category. Osteoconduction promotes bone regeneration at the defect site, provides a foundation for dental implant placement and supports jawbone structure and prevents collapse which is expected to drive the segment growth.
“In 2023, Europe was the region with the second largest market share in dental bone graft substitute“
Dental bone graft substitute is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries
Europe accounted for the second-largest share of dental bone graft substitute in 2023. The apidly aging population, leading to a higher demand for dental bone graft substitute is driving the growth of dental bone graft substitute in the European region.
Request For Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159678690
Key players in dental bone graft substitute include Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.(US), Lifenet Health (US), Dentium (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Tissue Regenix Group (UK), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations (US), Keystone Dental (US), Novabone LLC. (US), Biotiss Biomaterials LLC (US), Collagen Matrix Inc.(US), Osteogenics Biomedical (US), Hannox International Corp.(Taiwan), Meyer Haake GMBH (Germany) and Arora Biosurgery Ltd. (New Zealand).
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159678690
The global population is growing older, leading to an increased demand for dental bone graft substitute also the increasing popularity of dental implants as a tooth replacement option creates a direct need for bone graft substitutes which is expected to drive the market growth. However, high material costs and surgical costs associated with hospital or clinic fees, surgeon fees, and anesthesia is expected to challenge the growth of the market.
This report divides dental bone graft substitute into four segments – type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region.
“Based on dental bone graft substitute by end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
Under end user, hospital segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029., Bone grafting is frequently used in hospitals for oral and maxillofacial surgery for procedures like jaw reconstruction, alveolar ridge preservation, cleft lip and palate repair and dental implantology, when natural jawbone is insufficient for implant placement, bone grafts provide a foundation for successful implant osseointegration (fusion with bone).
“The bio OSS segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product in dental bone graft substitute.”
By product segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into bio OSS, osteograf, grafton and others. Bio-Oss accounts for the largest share in by product category. Bio-Oss has a long history of successful use in dental bone grafting procedures, with extensive clinical research supporting its efficacy and safety which is expected to drive the segment growth.
“The osteoconduction segment is expected to account for the largest share, by mechanism in dental bone graft substitute.”
By mechanism segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into bio osteoconduction, osteoinduction, osteopromotion, osteogenesis. osteoconduction accounts for the largest share in by mechanism category. Osteoconduction promotes bone regeneration at the defect site, provides a foundation for dental implant placement and supports jawbone structure and prevents collapse which is expected to drive the segment growth.
“In 2023, Europe was the region with the second largest market share in dental bone graft substitute“
Dental bone graft substitute is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries
Europe accounted for the second-largest share of dental bone graft substitute in 2023. The apidly aging population, leading to a higher demand for dental bone graft substitute is driving the growth of dental bone graft substitute in the European region.
Request For Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159678690
Key players in dental bone graft substitute include Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.(US), Lifenet Health (US), Dentium (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Tissue Regenix Group (UK), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations (US), Keystone Dental (US), Novabone LLC. (US), Biotiss Biomaterials LLC (US), Collagen Matrix Inc.(US), Osteogenics Biomedical (US), Hannox International Corp.(Taiwan), Meyer Haake GMBH (Germany) and Arora Biosurgery Ltd. (New Zealand).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results