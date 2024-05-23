Industrial Boilers Market Dynamic Growth Factors, In-Depth Analysis And Outlook By Forecast To 2030
Global industrial boilers market was valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2030, growing at a cagr 3.3% from 2022 to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2024 ) The report "Industrial Boilers Market by Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil), Boiler (Fire-Tube, Water Tube), Function (Hot Water, Steam), Boiler Horsepower (10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, 301-600 BHP), End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" The global market size of industrial boilers is projected to grow from USD 15.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Boilers Market”
249 - Market Data Tables
55 - Figures
239 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130210505
Based on fuel type, natural gas-fired boilers are widely used in the global industrial market especially in western countries due to their easy availability and regulatory guidelines concerning CO2 emissions. Natural gas can be piped directly into the natural gas-fired boilers. These boilers require a relatively small boiler space with a compact and simple design. However, the focus on biomass is increasing which can be attributed to the need to reduce dependence on conventional petroleum reserves, as well as the adoption of a technology that is environmentally constructive. The use of biomass will help not only in the generation of clean energy but also in the reduction of waste, thereby eliminating the need for waste disposal.
Based on the boiler type, fire-tube boilers account for larger share in the industrial boilers market in 2021. Fire-tube industrial boilers are cheaper than water-tube boilers and are thus highly preferred by various end-use industries in emerging economies. . Fire-tube industrial boilers are capable of steam generation up to 28 tons of steam/hour and pressure up to 30 bars. These boilers operate with oil, gas, and other solid fuels.
Based on the function type, steam boilers to account for largest share in the industrial boilers market. This is attributed to environment-friendly solutions, offering high efficiency and performance, attractive modular design, and low construction cost offered by steam boilers.
Based on the boiler horsepower, the 10-150 BHP segment accounted for the largest share in the industrial boilers market by boiler horsepower in 2021 and is projected to continue this growth during the forecast period as these are easy to handle and incur lower maintenance costs in comparison to larger BHP boilers.
Based on the end-use industry, chemicals & petrochemicals segment to lead industrial boilers market during the forecast period. The major factor driving the demand for industrial boilers in the chemical segment is the high demand for high pressure and high-temperature steam in bulk chemical production. The chemical industry utilizes industrial boilers to ensure appropriate heat and electricity supply to carry out various chemical processes. The high level of efficiency, operational safety, and low capital outlay along with low and one-time capital investments have made industrial boilers an important component in chemical production processes. The usage of industrial boilers for processing, cooking, and sanitizing food products is expected to fuel the growth of industrial boilers in the food segment during the forecast period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=130210505
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region worldwide due to the economic growth of countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. It is a leading consumer of industrial boilers globally and has witnessed exponential market growth in recent years. High demand for steam in various end-use chemical, power generation, and food industries in the Asia Pacific are the key factors driving the market growth.
Industrial Boilers Market Key Players
The industrial boilers market is dominated by major players such as Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and John Wood PLC (UK). The threat of new entrants is low due to the significant capital investment & high installation, maintenance cost, and technical expertise required. As the capital required for developing a new production facility and the investment for research & development for manufacturing industrial boilers is markedly high, it is difficult for new players to enter the market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Boilers Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=130210505
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Boilers Market”
249 - Market Data Tables
55 - Figures
239 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130210505
Based on fuel type, natural gas-fired boilers are widely used in the global industrial market especially in western countries due to their easy availability and regulatory guidelines concerning CO2 emissions. Natural gas can be piped directly into the natural gas-fired boilers. These boilers require a relatively small boiler space with a compact and simple design. However, the focus on biomass is increasing which can be attributed to the need to reduce dependence on conventional petroleum reserves, as well as the adoption of a technology that is environmentally constructive. The use of biomass will help not only in the generation of clean energy but also in the reduction of waste, thereby eliminating the need for waste disposal.
Based on the boiler type, fire-tube boilers account for larger share in the industrial boilers market in 2021. Fire-tube industrial boilers are cheaper than water-tube boilers and are thus highly preferred by various end-use industries in emerging economies. . Fire-tube industrial boilers are capable of steam generation up to 28 tons of steam/hour and pressure up to 30 bars. These boilers operate with oil, gas, and other solid fuels.
Based on the function type, steam boilers to account for largest share in the industrial boilers market. This is attributed to environment-friendly solutions, offering high efficiency and performance, attractive modular design, and low construction cost offered by steam boilers.
Based on the boiler horsepower, the 10-150 BHP segment accounted for the largest share in the industrial boilers market by boiler horsepower in 2021 and is projected to continue this growth during the forecast period as these are easy to handle and incur lower maintenance costs in comparison to larger BHP boilers.
Based on the end-use industry, chemicals & petrochemicals segment to lead industrial boilers market during the forecast period. The major factor driving the demand for industrial boilers in the chemical segment is the high demand for high pressure and high-temperature steam in bulk chemical production. The chemical industry utilizes industrial boilers to ensure appropriate heat and electricity supply to carry out various chemical processes. The high level of efficiency, operational safety, and low capital outlay along with low and one-time capital investments have made industrial boilers an important component in chemical production processes. The usage of industrial boilers for processing, cooking, and sanitizing food products is expected to fuel the growth of industrial boilers in the food segment during the forecast period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=130210505
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region worldwide due to the economic growth of countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. It is a leading consumer of industrial boilers globally and has witnessed exponential market growth in recent years. High demand for steam in various end-use chemical, power generation, and food industries in the Asia Pacific are the key factors driving the market growth.
Industrial Boilers Market Key Players
The industrial boilers market is dominated by major players such as Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and John Wood PLC (UK). The threat of new entrants is low due to the significant capital investment & high installation, maintenance cost, and technical expertise required. As the capital required for developing a new production facility and the investment for research & development for manufacturing industrial boilers is markedly high, it is difficult for new players to enter the market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Boilers Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=130210505
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results