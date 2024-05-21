Surface Disinfectant Market worth $4.2 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 9.4%
Surface Disinfectant Market Size by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine, Quaternary Ammonium), Type (Liquid, Wipes, Sprays), Application (Surface, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2024 ) The report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine, Quaternary Ammonium), Type (Liquid, Wipes, Sprays), Application (Surface, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories), Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4%. The players operating the surface disinfectant market are enjoying favorable opportunities due to increased demand for infection control measures aimed at reducing hospital acquired infections, an increase in use of more advanced surface disinfectants and greater awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene after COVID 19 has spread.
Download PDF Brochure
The alcohol segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by composition segment, in 2022
Based on composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohol, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. The ability of alcohol-based disinfectants to efficiently kill germs and evaporate immediately and the increased demand patterns for domestic and hospital-grade disinfectants due to the spread of viral diseases are expected to boost the growth of this market segment.
Liquid segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is distributed into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2022, the liquid segment accounted for the highest market share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the wide use of liquid disinfectants for infection control of hospital-acquired infections and corresponding low cost compared to sprays and wipes.
The surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by application segment, in 2022
Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2022, the large share of this application segment is mainly due to hospital acquired infections and other chronic infections which require surface disinfection on daily basis as they contain contagious elements.
The hospital settings segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by end-user segment, in 2022
Based on end users, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2022, hospital settings held for a largest share of the surface disinfectant market owing to the high prevalence of HAI’s due to increased hospitalization, thereby continuous demand of disinfectants in hospitals settings.
North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectant market
The global surface disinfectant market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for surface disinfectant market in 2022. The large share of North America in this market is due to high demand of surface disinfectants, rising healthcare spending, hygiene and health-related awareness, and increased R&D activities across surface disinfectant formulators.
The major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (UK), Ecolab (US), STERIS (US), The Clorox Company (US), SC Johnson Professional (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Sanosil AG (Switzerland), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada), PDI, Inc. (US), Becto, Inc. (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US), and CareNow Medical Private Limited (India).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
