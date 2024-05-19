Composite Rebar Market to reach USD 1306.01 Mn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 9.8 percent for (2024-2030)
The Composite Rebar Market size was valued at USD 678.78 Mn. In 2023 the Composite Rebar revenue will grow by 9.8 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1306.01 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Composite Rebar Market” was valued at USD 678.78 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1306.01 Mn by 2030.
Composite Rebar Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Composite Rebar Market report offers both qualitative and quantitative analyses covering market size, pricing, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain dynamics, investments, and other crucial factors, along with future predictions. Market size estimation employed a Bottom-Up approach, while SWOT analysis dissected the industry's strengths and weaknesses.
Composite Rebar Market Dynamics
The composite rebar market is driven by its superior properties like corrosion resistance and high strength-to-weight ratio, boosting demand in construction. Technological advancements and growing infrastructure projects propel growth. However, high initial costs and limited awareness hinder market expansion. Environmental benefits and regulatory support offer potential growth opportunities.
Composite Rebar Market Regional Insights
Regional insights show North America and Europe leading the composite rebar market due to advanced infrastructure and regulatory support. Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven by infrastructure development in China and India. The Middle East and Africa exhibit potential due to increasing construction activities and modernization efforts.
Composite Rebar Market Segmentation
By Type
Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar
Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Rebar
Basalt Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Rebar
Hybrid Rebar
By Application
Road & Building
Bridges & Port
Underground Construction
Water Treatment Plants
Others
By Application
Infrastructure and Construction
Marine and Coastal
Industrial
Others
Composite Rebar Key Players include:
Unicomposite
Pultrall Inc.
Schoeck International
Dextra Group
Armastek
Marshall Composites Technologies
Mateenbar
TUF-BAR
Captrad
Neuvokas Corporation
Composite Rebar Technologies, Inc.
Technobasalt
GFRP Rebar
Helix Steel
Pulwell Composites Co., Ltd.
FiReP Group
Fiberline Composites
