Residential Solar Energy Storage Market to record a CAGR of 19 percent to reach USD 31549.78 Mn by 2030
The Residential Solar Energy Storage size was valued at USD 9336.14 Million in 2023 and the total Residential Solar Energy Storage Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 31549.78 Million.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The key objective of the report is to provide detailed information on the Residential Solar Energy Storage industry. The report presents global trends and forecasted market size with the current and historical status. The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market size in terms of value by different segments. Data was collected by employing both primary and secondary data collection methods and the data collected by both the research methods were combined, which made the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market report authentic. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with Residential Solar Energy Storage industry specialists, entrepreneurs, market leaders and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary sources include official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, annual reports, white papers, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the Residential Solar Energy Storage industry, and paid databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Dynamics
The market has rapidly due to the increasing transition to low-carbon energy generation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Technological advancements such as from lithium-ion to flow batteries, the efficiency, storage capacity and longevity are being enhanced. The integration of energy storage with smart home technologies is reshaping the consumption and management of energy of the households. The initial investment required for the installation of solar energy storage systems is one of the main restraints in the market.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Regional Insights
North American Residential Solar Energy Storage Market dominated the global market in 2023 with the largest share. This is attributed to the high demand for residential solar energy storage systems, as many governments offer financial incentives for it. As per the study, the Asia Pacific Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period because of the rising energy cost.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segmentation
By Battery Type
Batteries
Lithium-ion Batteries
Lead-Acid Batteries
Flow Batteries
Other Battery Technologies
Other Storage Technologies
Thermal Energy Storage
Flywheel Energy Storage
By Utility Type
On-grid
Off-grid
Residential Solar Energy Storage Key Players
Tesla
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
BYD Company Ltd
Enphase Energy
Sonnen GmbH
VARTA AG
Delta Electronics, Inc
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Eaton
SMA Solar Technology AG
LG Energy Solution
GoodWe
E3/DC
Alpha ESS Co., Ltd
RCT-Power
SOLARWATT
SENEC
Shanghai PYTES Energy Co., Ltd
Pylon Technologies, Co. Ltd
Victron Energy
Dyness
TESVOLT AG
Turbo Energy – Solar Innovation
BST POWER LIMITED
WeCo srl
Powervault
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
