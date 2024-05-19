Capacitor Bank Market is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.17 percent
Global Capacitor Bank Market size was valued at USD 4.14 Bn. in 2023 and the total Capacitor Bank revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.51 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Capacitor Bank Market was USD 4.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.51 Bn by 2030.
Capacitor Bank Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Capacitor Bank Market report breaks down the information into several segments, such as by type, by technology and by application. The material was gathered using primary and secondary research techniques, which were then merged to create a reliable report. Annual reports, official websites, press announcements, and the opinions of several experts, analysts, researchers, and professionals from various industries are some of the key research sources that are used to gather thorough information on the Capacitor Bank Market.
Capacitor Bank Market Dynamics
The capacitor bank market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for power factor correction, growth in renewable energy integration, and the need for efficient power distribution. Government regulations promoting energy efficiency and the expansion of smart grid infrastructure also contribute to market growth.
Capacitor Bank Market Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific leads the capacitor bank market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China and India. The region's growing demand for electricity, coupled with initiatives for energy efficiency and grid modernization, fuels the market.
Capacitor Bank Market Segmentation
by Type
Internally Fused
Externally Fused
Fuseless
by Application
Power Factor Correction
Harmonic Filter
Industrial
Others
by Voltage
Low [69 kV]
Capacitor Bank Market Key Players Includes
Eaton (United States)
Comar Condensatori S.p.A (Italy)
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Enerlux Power s.r.l. (Italy)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Siemens (Germany)
UNIVERSAL CABLE LIMITED (Malaysia)
Vishay Intertechnology Inc (United States)
EPCOS (Germany)
Inc
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
Motor Capacitor Market - The market is expected to reach USD 20.91 Bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.77 percent.
Automotive Ultracapacitor Market - The market is expected to reach USD 6.50 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.6 percent.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
