Preparative and Process Chromatography Market worth $15.6 billion by 2028
Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size by Type (Preparative Chromatography (Chemicals & Reagents, Resins (Affinity, HIC, Ion Exchange), Columns, Systems, Services), Process Chromatography), End User (Pharma, Biotech) & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2024 ) The report "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type (Preparative Chromatography (Chemicals & Reagents, Resins (Affinity, HIC, Ion Exchange), Columns, Systems, Services), Process Chromatography), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2028 from USD 11.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growth of CROs and CMOs in pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rise in need for disposable prepacked columns.
Process chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
The preparative and process chromatography market, by type, has been segmented into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. In 2022, the process chromatography segment dominated the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to its increasing importance in chemical and biochemical industries, growing research in pharma & biotech industries, and rise in fundings for protein research.
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment held the largest market share in the preparative and process chromatography market.
Based on the end user, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and research laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment dominated the preparative and process chromatography market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increased investments in R&D activities by players in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry and growing research studies.
North America dominates the global preparative and process chromatography market
Based on the region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by fundings by government in science & R&D, growing research for biopharmaceutical products, and the presence of major players. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for preparative and process chromatography procedures in the life sciences, biotechnology, and food and beverage sectors and rising demand for generic drugs are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.
Major players in preparative and process chromatography market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).
