Feminine Hygiene Products Market, Size, Global Forecast Report 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis
Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028
The report "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Feminine hygiene products market was valued at USD 24.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 32.2 billion by 2028, growing at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, the feminine hygiene products market is categorized into segments, including sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, and menstrual cups. In 2022, the sanitary pads segment held the most substantial market share. This dominance in the sanitary napkins segment can be ascribed to their heightened awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products and their widespread availability.
Based on nature, the feminine hygiene products market is divided into two segments, including disposable and reusable. In 2022, the disposable segment secured the most substantial market share. The growth of the disposable segment can be attributed to heightened awareness and the prevalent usage of disposable feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads, panty liners, and tampons, in contrast to their reusable counterparts.
Based on region, the feminine hygiene products market is categorized into regions, including South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Notably, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are substantial regional markets for feminine hygiene products. In 2022, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader, primarily due to its significant female population in countries like India and China, which jointly held a combined market share of over 80%. The growth in this region is driven by increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and heightened awareness about menstrual hygiene management. North America secured the second-largest share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is expected to experience the most rapid market expansion for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period.
Feminine Hygiene Products Market Key Players
Major players operating in the feminine hygiene products market include Companies such as Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL) (Sweden), and Unicharm Corporation (Japan). The companies have widespread manufacturing facilities, an established portfolio of feminine hygiene products, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. These factors are attributed to their progression in the feminine hygiene products market.
