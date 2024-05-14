HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS THE ALOHA SPIRIT TO FORT WORTH, TEXAS
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2024 ) FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening/half-year celebration for a new studio in Fort Worth, Texas
Shawn and Renae Myers are looking forward to celebrating their Ft. Worth HFA studios grand opening
Hawaii Fluid Art Logo
Shawn and Renae Myers are looking forward to celebrating their Ft. Worth HFA studios grand opening
Hawaii Fluid Art Logo
WHERE: 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite 250, Fort Worth, Texas 76116
WHEN: Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 11:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening/Half-Year celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Renae Myers| renae@hawaiifluidart.com | (682) 376-7516
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week (Mondays by appointment only), Hawaii Fluid Art Fort Worth offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, patch parties, Texas wood cut-outs, fluid art charcuterie boards and wine glasses. Hawaii Fluid Art Fort Worth is an ideal venue for individual skill building, birthday parties, private events and celebrations, corporate events and team building, ladies’ nights and date nights.
Grand opening festivities will include Buy One, Get One Half Off promotions on several adult and children’s fluid art experiences, as well as in-store giveaways -- including ten free classes.
”We are very excited to share our creative art experiences with the Fort Worth community! We are proud to offer a wide range of classes and events that range from fluid art classes to resin classes to our Patch Party Hat Bar. At Hawaii Fluid Art, we’re passionate about making art accessible to all, fostering creativity, and enabling anyone to craft their own stunning masterpiece, regardless of age and skill level. We are a place to create!,” said the Myers.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at ftworth.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL, Geneva, IL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Omaha, NE; Salt Lake City, UT and Branson, MO.
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results