Synthetic Leather Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook
Synthetic Leather Market by Type (PU-based, PVC-based, Bio-based), End-use Industry (Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing, Bags, Purses & Wallets), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2024 ) The report "Synthetic Leather Market by Type (PU-based, PVC-based, Bio-based), End-use Industry (Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing, Bags, Purses & Wallets), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028" the synthetic leather market is estimated to grow from USD 68.7 billion in 2023 to USD 88.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Leather Market”
279 - Market Data Tables
50 - Figures
242 - Pages
Based on type, the synthetic leather market is segmented as PU-based, PVC-based, and bio-based synthetic leather. PU-based synthetic leather stand out as the largest segment in terms of value, globally. The PU-based synthetic leather segment's dominance in the synthetic leather market is driven by its cost-effectiveness, versatility, durability, sustainability options, and the ability to meet the appealing and ethical considerations of today's consumers and industries. This domination is attributed to the rising demand for eco-friendly leather in industries such as footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, bags, purses & wallets, and others. Furthermore, the bio-based synthetic leather segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast year 2023 and 2028.
Based on end-use industry, the synthetic leather market has been categorized into various segments including footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, bags, purses, & wallets, and others. Notably, the footwear segment emerged as the market leader in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position through 2028. Furthermore, the automotive segment is forecasted to exhibit the second highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast year 2023 and 2028. This remarkable growth and increase in demand in both the sectors are due to its affordability, sustainability, consistent quality, durability, and customization choices as well as its alignment with vegan and ethical principles, synthetic leather is highly desired in the footwear and automotive end-use industries.
Based on region, Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing market for synthetic leather. This is primarily attributed to strengthening the sustainability and biodegradability in key industries such as footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, bags, purses & wallets, and others. On the other hand, the rising demand observed in emerging economies like China, India, and Japan also plays a crucial role. Growing environmental consciousness and ethical animal treatment factors have significantly fueled the demand for synthetic leather, leading to a substantial expansion of the
synthetic leather market in the Asia Pacific.
Synthetic Leather Market Key Players
The key players in this market are Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Teijin Limited (Japan), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Mayur Uniquoters Limited (India), FILWEL Co., Ltd. (Japan), Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Alfatex Italia SRL (Italy), and H.R. Polycoats Private Limited (India). They have implemented strategies such as new product launch, acquisition, and collaboration to enhance their competitors.
