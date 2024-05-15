Pea Protein Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The pea protein market is estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2029.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2024 ) The pea protein market is experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors such as increasing consumer demand for plant-based protein sources, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of pea protein, and growing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets. The pea protein industry size is estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2029. Pea protein is derived from yellow peas and is known for its high protein content, as well as being gluten-free and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary needs.
Pea Protein Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein: With the growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture and concerns about animal welfare, many consumers are shifting towards plant-based diets. Pea protein offers a sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins.
Health and Wellness Trends: Pea protein is perceived as a healthy and nutritious protein source. It is low in fat, cholesterol-free, and contains essential amino acids. As health-conscious consumers seek out products with clean labels and natural ingredients, pea protein fits the bill.
Expansion of Product Offerings: Food and beverage manufacturers are incorporating pea protein into a wide range of products, including plant-based meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, sports nutrition products, and snacks. This diversification of applications is driving the demand for pea protein.
Technological Advancements: Advances in food processing technologies have improved the taste, texture, and functionality of pea protein, making it more appealing to consumers and suitable for a broader range of food applications.
Retail Penetration: Pea protein products are becoming increasingly available in mainstream retail outlets, including grocery stores, supermarkets, and online platforms. This increased accessibility has contributed to the market’s growth by reaching a broader consumer base.
Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=36916504
Global Pea Protein Industry Drivers: Growing consumer awareness about nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea-based products.
The global popularity of plant-based foods surged in 2020, driven by a wave of innovative products like bakery items, plant-based lattes, and vegan burgers. Even McDonald’s joined the trend with their McPlant menu. This surge coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which led many to prioritize health and wellbeing. As reported by New Food Magazine, plant-based food sales skyrocketed by 243%, with a significant 14% increase in consumer preference for meat-free and dairy-free options.
Pea protein powder has emerged as a key player in this trend. Its ability to boost protein content in shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks makes it highly versatile. Being naturally vegan and hypoallergenic, pea protein caters to a wide range of dietary needs. Rich in iron and high-quality protein, pea protein is linked to several health benefits, including promoting muscle growth, aiding in weight loss, and supporting heart health. Studies suggest that pea protein, particularly from yellow peas, can even help lower cholesterol and blood pressure without straining the kidneys. These promising health benefits are expected to further propel the growth of the global pea protein market.
What specific developments are influencing the pea protein market growth in Europe?
The burgeoning wave of growth in the pea protein market in Europe is driven by the continent’s food & beverage industries embracing the multifunctional applications of this plant-based compound. Active participation in global trade amplifies the accessibility of pea protein, facilitating its flow across borders and supporting industries with diverse applications.
European countries play crucial roles in global trade, both as importers of raw materials and exporters of finished products. The demand for pea protein in Europe affects international trade dynamics, influencing production, pricing, and supply chains worldwide. Additionally, Europe’s emphasis on environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives has put the region at the forefront. The increasing awareness of environmental sustainability prompts consumers to seek alternative protein sources with lower environmental footprints.
Pea protein production requires fewer natural resources and emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to animal-based proteins, aligning with the preferences of eco-conscious consumers.
How Pea Protein is Revolutionizing Plant-Based Nutrition?
Complete Protein Source: Pea protein contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. This is significant for plant-based diets, as it provides a comparable amino acid profile to animal-derived proteins, supporting muscle growth, repair, and overall health.
Sustainability: Pea protein is considered more sustainable than animal-derived proteins, as peas require fewer natural resources like water and land to cultivate compared to livestock farming. Its cultivation also has a lower environmental impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and land use, contributing to sustainable food production practices.
Allergen-Friendly: Pea protein is hypoallergenic and gluten-free, making it suitable for individuals with common food allergies or intolerances. This expands the accessibility of plant-based protein options to a broader consumer base, including those with dietary restrictions.
Versatility: Pea protein is highly versatile and can be incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, protein bars, snacks, and beverages. Its neutral flavor profile and functional properties make it adaptable for various culinary applications without compromising taste or texture.
Health Benefits: Pea protein offers numerous health benefits, including support for muscle growth and recovery, weight management, and cardiovascular health. It is low in fat, cholesterol-free, and contains bioactive compounds such as antioxidants and phytonutrients that contribute to overall well-being.
Schedule a call with our Analysts to discuss your business needs: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=36916504
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Pea Protein Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein: With the growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture and concerns about animal welfare, many consumers are shifting towards plant-based diets. Pea protein offers a sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins.
Health and Wellness Trends: Pea protein is perceived as a healthy and nutritious protein source. It is low in fat, cholesterol-free, and contains essential amino acids. As health-conscious consumers seek out products with clean labels and natural ingredients, pea protein fits the bill.
Expansion of Product Offerings: Food and beverage manufacturers are incorporating pea protein into a wide range of products, including plant-based meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, sports nutrition products, and snacks. This diversification of applications is driving the demand for pea protein.
Technological Advancements: Advances in food processing technologies have improved the taste, texture, and functionality of pea protein, making it more appealing to consumers and suitable for a broader range of food applications.
Retail Penetration: Pea protein products are becoming increasingly available in mainstream retail outlets, including grocery stores, supermarkets, and online platforms. This increased accessibility has contributed to the market’s growth by reaching a broader consumer base.
Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=36916504
Global Pea Protein Industry Drivers: Growing consumer awareness about nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea-based products.
The global popularity of plant-based foods surged in 2020, driven by a wave of innovative products like bakery items, plant-based lattes, and vegan burgers. Even McDonald’s joined the trend with their McPlant menu. This surge coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which led many to prioritize health and wellbeing. As reported by New Food Magazine, plant-based food sales skyrocketed by 243%, with a significant 14% increase in consumer preference for meat-free and dairy-free options.
Pea protein powder has emerged as a key player in this trend. Its ability to boost protein content in shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks makes it highly versatile. Being naturally vegan and hypoallergenic, pea protein caters to a wide range of dietary needs. Rich in iron and high-quality protein, pea protein is linked to several health benefits, including promoting muscle growth, aiding in weight loss, and supporting heart health. Studies suggest that pea protein, particularly from yellow peas, can even help lower cholesterol and blood pressure without straining the kidneys. These promising health benefits are expected to further propel the growth of the global pea protein market.
What specific developments are influencing the pea protein market growth in Europe?
The burgeoning wave of growth in the pea protein market in Europe is driven by the continent’s food & beverage industries embracing the multifunctional applications of this plant-based compound. Active participation in global trade amplifies the accessibility of pea protein, facilitating its flow across borders and supporting industries with diverse applications.
European countries play crucial roles in global trade, both as importers of raw materials and exporters of finished products. The demand for pea protein in Europe affects international trade dynamics, influencing production, pricing, and supply chains worldwide. Additionally, Europe’s emphasis on environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives has put the region at the forefront. The increasing awareness of environmental sustainability prompts consumers to seek alternative protein sources with lower environmental footprints.
Pea protein production requires fewer natural resources and emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to animal-based proteins, aligning with the preferences of eco-conscious consumers.
How Pea Protein is Revolutionizing Plant-Based Nutrition?
Complete Protein Source: Pea protein contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. This is significant for plant-based diets, as it provides a comparable amino acid profile to animal-derived proteins, supporting muscle growth, repair, and overall health.
Sustainability: Pea protein is considered more sustainable than animal-derived proteins, as peas require fewer natural resources like water and land to cultivate compared to livestock farming. Its cultivation also has a lower environmental impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and land use, contributing to sustainable food production practices.
Allergen-Friendly: Pea protein is hypoallergenic and gluten-free, making it suitable for individuals with common food allergies or intolerances. This expands the accessibility of plant-based protein options to a broader consumer base, including those with dietary restrictions.
Versatility: Pea protein is highly versatile and can be incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, protein bars, snacks, and beverages. Its neutral flavor profile and functional properties make it adaptable for various culinary applications without compromising taste or texture.
Health Benefits: Pea protein offers numerous health benefits, including support for muscle growth and recovery, weight management, and cardiovascular health. It is low in fat, cholesterol-free, and contains bioactive compounds such as antioxidants and phytonutrients that contribute to overall well-being.
Schedule a call with our Analysts to discuss your business needs: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=36916504
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results