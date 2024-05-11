Navigating the Global Quantum Dot Landscape to 2029
Quantum Dot Market by Material (Cadmium-based Quantum Dots, Cadmium-free Quantum Dots), Product (Displays, Lasers, Solar Cells/Modules, Medical Devices, Photodetectors/Sensors, LED Products), Display, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2024 ) The quantum dot market size is estimated to be worth USD 10.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of quantum dots in display applications is expected to drive the market growth of quantum dots. Furthermore, the surge in adoption of quantum dots in biological and medical imaging is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for market players that offer quantum dot devices.
Quantum Dots play currently, play a pivotal role in emerging technologies, particularly in self-emitting quantum dot displays and their integration into image sensors. Their distinctive characteristics, such as color adjustability, precise color emission, and superior luminescence efficiency, make them ideal for self-emitting displays. Moreover, quantum dots are incorporated into image sensors to enhance their capabilities, enabling visible-light phototransistors and photosensors that drive the functionality for IoT applications. These developments underscore the critical impact of quantum dots on advancing display technology and image sensor innovation, which is expected to create growth opportunities for market players offering quantum dots and quantum dot devices in the next five years.
The quantum dot displays market is anticipated to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The expansion of this market is primarily driven by the unique capability of quantum dots to convert light from one color to another. Furthermore, quantum dots enhance the efficiency and color accuracy of displays by producing narrow-spectrum green and red light, thereby reducing light absorption by color filters. Quantum dots also enable cost-effective thin-film deposition techniques on displays by reducing the reliance on expensive fabrication methods.
The defense vertical is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the researchers actively developing new technologies to safeguard space assets and address challenges posed by anti-satellite (ASAT) missile systems. Furthermore, photoluminescent quantum dots are well-suited for developing coding materials due to their high photostability and brightness. The ability to tune the wavelength of emitted light also makes quantum dots ideal for various security applications.
Key Market Players:
Key players in the quantum dot market with a strong geographical presence are AUO Corporation (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG DISPLAY (South Korea), LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. (South Korea), and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China).These players focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the quantum dot market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
