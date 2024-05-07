Bull in a China Shop: Iowa Farm Boy Grows Up During the Depression and Becomes a Cattle Buyer in the West from the 1950s–1980s
New autobiography offers rare insight into the Western cattle business from the 1950s to 1980s, from the point of view of a cattle buyer raised during the Great Depression.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Omaha, NE – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new nonfiction, Bull in a China Shop: Iowa Farm Boy Grows Up During the Depression and Becomes a Cattle Buyer in the West from the 1950s–1980s. The book is based on Merritt Toyne’s memoirs as an Iowa farm boy growing up during the Depression and dreaming about going West to join the cattle business.
Merritt Toyne chose not to go into his family’s farming business and instead went after his dream, of becoming a highly successful cattle buyer in Wyoming and Montana. His story depicts an era when individuals survived through faith, family, and support from neighbors during an extremely difficult period in our nation's history, embodying the Greatest Generation—the backbone of what made this country great. Their stories recall humor, friendship, and sadness. Many of the book’s characters are gone, but their memories and stories will live on for future generations.
From boozed-up renegades shooting up a cattle buyer's home, business, and cars to prove a point to an unlucky cattle buyer kidnaped for ransom and tied to a tree and left to the wild animals, Bull in a China Shop is a must-read for those who want to experience firsthand the hardships and sacrifices of their parents and grandparents through the Depression, droughts, pandemics and World War II. Baby Boomers will be able to look back at the old Western lifestyle and remember a great period in their lives when family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers supported each other for their livelihood.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/BullInAChinaShop.
At 152 pages, Bull in a China Shop is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7183-9 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: AUTOBIOGRAPHY
About the Author: Mike Toyne is also the author of Brown Mule 7, based on his brother Leon Toyne’s Vietnam War letters from 1966–1967.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
