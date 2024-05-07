Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market worth $3.7 billion by 2028
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Modality (CT, X-Ray, MRI, Ultrasound), Application (IVD, Radiology, CNS, CVS, Ob/Gyn), User (Hospital, Labs), Unmet Need, Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2024 ) The report "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market by Modality (CT, X-Ray, MRI, Ultrasound), Application (IVD, Radiology, CNS, CVS, Ob/Gyn), User (Hospital, Labs), Unmet need, Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is majorly driven by the accessibility of funding for AI-based startups, and the mounting number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations.
However, Inadequate AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are factors expected to restrain the market growth.
“Software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in Medical Diagnostics Market in 2023, by component”
On the basis of components, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In 2023, the software segment is expected to hold the largest share of this market, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Software solutions empower healthcare providers to maintain a competitive edge, even in the face of challenges such as staffing shortages and the growing volume of imaging scans.
“The In Vivo Diagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in Medical Diagnostics Market in 2023, by application”
On the basis of application, AI in medical diagnostics market is divided into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In 2023, the in vivo diagnostics segment is expected to hold the largest share of this market. Factors such as rising adoption of AI solutions by practitioners, as these solutions aid lower human errors and advance treatment efficacy. However, the in vitro diagnostics segment is estimated to register highest CAGR during forecast period. In Vitro diagnostics is conducted mainly conducted in diagnostic laboratories, pathologies, microbiology centers, and immunology centers. However, in Vitro diagnostics has high growth potential,as it is largely untapped, especially in emerging markets.
“The Hospital segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in Medical Diagnostics Market in 2023, by end user”
On the basis of end users, AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. In 2023, the hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of this market. Growth in this segment is driven by rising use of minimally invasive processes in hospitals to focus on quality of patient care, and the mounting adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.
“North America to dominate the AI in medical diagnostics market in 2023”
On the basis of region, AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is projected to account for the largest market share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can be due to expanding number of cancer patients in Asia Pacific countries and growth approaches companies implement in emerging markets.
Key Players
Prominent players in this market are Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Merative (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Digital Diagnostics Inc. (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), InformAI (US), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Enlitic, Inc. (US), icometrix (Belgium), Aidence (Netherlands), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Nano-X Imaging LTD. (Israel), Viz.ai, Inc (US), Quibim (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Therapixel (France), Aidoc (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lunit, Inc. (South Korea), EchoNous, Inc. (US), and Brainomix (UK).
