Enterprise WLAN Market is to reach USD 36.19 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 17.43 percent for (2024-2030)
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 05, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Enterprise WLAN Market” was valued at USD 11.75 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.43 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 36.19 Bn by 2030.
Enterprise WLAN Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The graphical representation and structural exclusive information showed the dominating region of the Enterprise WLAN Market. The detailed and constructive formation of key drivers, opportunities, and unique segmentation outputs structural and optimistic data.
Enterprise WLAN Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for uninterrupted connectivity to facilitate efficient corporate workflows is driving the growth of the enterprise WLAN market. The adoption of WLAN services in large enterprises is fostering the market growth as heightened data usage generates a significant demand for enhanced premise mobility.
Enterprise WLAN Market Regional Insights
In 2023, the Asia Pacific dominated the enterprise WLAN market with highest revenue share of 34.62%. This growth in the Asia Pacific region attributed to the rising adoption of smart devices among corporate clientele. The BYOD trend and the increasing demand for high-bandwidth applications to meet corporate requirements are driving the utilization of WLAN solutions.
Enterprise WLAN Market Segmentation
By Component
WLAN Hardware
WLAN Software
WLAN Services
By Hardware
Wireless Access Points
AP Antennas
Wireless LAN Controllers
Multigigabit Switching
Wireless Location Appliance
By Software
WLAN Analytics
WLAN Security
WLAN Management Software
By Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Vertical
IT and Telecommunication
Municipality and Public Infrastructure
Logistics
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Transport and Logistics
Retail
Others
Enterprise WLAN Key Players include:
Cisco Systems Inc.
Juniper Networks
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Alcatel Lucent Enterprises
Aruba Networks
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
