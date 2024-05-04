Digital OOH Market is to reach USD 48.88 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 9.28 percent for (2023-2029)
Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market size was valued at US$ 23.24 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.2% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 48.88 Bn.
The total global market for the “Digital OOH Market” was valued at USD 24.38 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 45.38 Bn by 2030.
Digital OOH Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market Report provides an extensive overview of its scope and research methodology. It encompasses both qualitative and quantitative analyses, covering market dynamics, trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the digital out-of-home advertising sector.
Digital OOH Market Dynamics
The Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market is the increasing demand for dynamic and targeted advertising solutions. With DOOH, advertisers can deliver personalized and engaging content to specific audiences in real-time, enhancing the effectiveness of their campaigns. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as digital signage, interactive displays, and programmatic advertising.
Digital OOH Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are currently leading the DOOH market due to factors such as high urbanization rates, strong economic growth, and significant investments in digital advertising infrastructure. These regions have well-established digital out-of-home networks in major cities and transportation hubs, driving adoption among advertisers.
Digital OOH Market Segmentation
By Application
Outdoor
Indoor
By Product
Billboards
Street Furniture
Transit
Others
By Industry Vertical
Automotive
Retail
IT & Telecommunications
Media & Entertainment
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Healthcare
Transportation
Education
Government
Power & Energy
Others
Digital OOH Key Players include:
JCDecaux
Clear Channel Outdoor
Focus Media
Stroer
Lamar Advertising
Outfront Media
Global (Exterion Media)
oOh!media
APG SGA
Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)
Intersection
Ocean Outdoor
Adams Outdoor Advertising
Capitol Outdoor
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
