Graphene Composites Market is to reach USD 156.11 Mn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 37.5 percent for (2024-2030)
The Graphene Composites Market size was valued at USD 16.80 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 156.11 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 37.5%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Graphene Composites Market” was valued at USD 16.80 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 156.11 Mn by 2030.
Graphene Composites Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The graphical representation and structural exclusive information showed the dominating region of the Graphene Composites Market. The detailed and constructive formation of key drivers, opportunities, and unique segmentation outputs structural and optimistic data. Validated using primary as well as secondary research methodology and scope of the Graphene Composites Market.
Graphene Composites Market Dynamics
The Graphene Composites Market, encompassing the Graphene Reinforced Composites Market, is experiencing substantial growth attributed to rising demand across diverse sectors such as building and construction, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy storage and generation.
Graphene Composites Market Regional Insights
North America, particularly the United States, held a prominent position in the global Graphene Reinforced Composites Market in 2023, commanding a significant market share of over 30%. This dominance is attributed to the extensive presence of key industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace within the country.
Graphene Composites Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Polymer-Based Graphene Composites
Ceramic-Based Graphene Composites
Metal-Based Graphene Composites
Others
By End-Use
Electronics
Building & Construction
Automotive
Energy Storage & Generation
Others
Graphene Composites Key Players include:
NanoXplore Inc. (Canada)
G6 Materials Corp. (Canada)
XG Sciences Inc. (United States)
Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (United States)
PMG 3D Technologies Company Limited (China)
2D Carbon Tech (United States)
CVD Equipment Corporation (United States)
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Chemical and Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
Graphene Nanoplatelets Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 1011.77 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period.
Graphene Battery Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 711.96 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 23 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
