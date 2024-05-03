Rotavirus Vaccine Market is expected to reach USD 11.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent
The Rotavirus Vaccine Market size was valued at USD 7.42 Billion in 2023 and the total Rotavirus Vaccine revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.46 Billion in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 03, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Rotavirus Vaccine Market was USD 7.42 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 11.46 Billion by 2030.
Rotavirus Vaccine Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Rotavirus Vaccine Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the global rotavirus vaccine landscape, emphasizing the critical need to reduce rotavirus-related deaths, particularly in developing nations. Utilizing a comprehensive research methodology, the report combines secondary data collection from publications and market reports with primary data acquisition through market surveys and expert interviews. This approach ensures a thorough examination of market dynamics, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and policymakers to implement effective strategies.
Rotavirus Vaccine Market Dynamics
The Rotavirus Vaccine Market is driven by the imperative to curtail rotavirus-related deaths globally, especially in developing regions. Adoption into National Immunization Programs, emphasis on affordability like Rotavac, demographic shifts, and ongoing research on booster doses and novel delivery methods drive market expansion and innovation, shaping a dynamic landscape for combating rotavirus infections.
Rotavirus Vaccine Market Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of the Rotavirus Vaccine Market highlights variations in vaccination rates and healthcare infrastructure across different regions. Developing nations exhibit higher mortality rates, underscoring the need for vaccine access. Market dynamics are influenced by government immunization programs, population demographics, and ongoing efforts to enhance affordability and distribution channels.
Rotavirus Vaccine Market Segmentation
By Type
Rotarix
RotaTeq
Rotavac
Rotavin-M1
Lanzhou lamb
By End Users
Hospitals
Clinics
Academic Research
Rotavirus Vaccine Key Players include
Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
Bharat Biotech (India)
GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)
Sanofi (France)
Lanzhou Institute of Biologicals Products Co. Ltd (China)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
