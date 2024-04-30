Worldwide Communication Test and Measurement Market worth $14.9 billion by 2029
This research report categorizes the communication test and measurement market based on offering, test solution, type of test, end user, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2024 ) According to a research report "Communication Test and Measurement Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Test Solution, Type of Test (Enterprise Test, Field Network Test, Lab & Manufacturing Test, Network Assurance Test), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the communication test and measurement market size is projected to grow from from USD 9.6 billion in 2024 to USD 14.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for higher data rates and bandwidth in both consumer and enterprise applications, there's a need for more sophisticated test and measurement equipment capable of accurately assessing the performance of communication networks and devices.
Browse 262 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 256 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Communication Test and Measurement Market”
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1309
Based on offering, the hardware segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period
In the dynamic landscape of communication technology, the utilization of specialized hardware such as network analyzers, oscilloscopes, Radio Frequency (RF) test equipment, and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT) is indispensable for ensuring the robustness and efficiency of communication systems. Network Analyzers play a pivotal role in characterizing the electrical performance of high-frequency components, enabling the analysis of impedance, reflection properties, and the identification of signal integrity issues. Oscilloscopes, with their ability to capture and display waveforms over time, serve as vital tools for observing signal amplitude, frequency, and waveform shape, facilitating the debugging and troubleshooting of communication systems. RF test equipment is instrumental in validating the performance of RF components, antennas, and transceivers, crucial for optimizing wireless communication systems. Bit Error Rate Testers play a key role in evaluating the quality of data transmission, aiding in the assessment of communication protocols and the identification of issues related to signal degradation or distortion.
Based on offering, the software segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In the dynamic landscape of the communication test and measurement market, an array of specialized software plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless functionality and robust performance of communication networks. Test and measurement software serves as the cornerstone, conducting comprehensive assessments of network equipment, signal quality, and protocol adherence. Simulation software allows for the emulation of diverse communication scenarios, offering a controlled environment to assess system performance and identify potential issues prior to deployment. Network management and monitoring software ensures real-time oversight, promptly identifying and addressing anomalies, optimizing resource allocation, and bolstering security measures.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1309
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The communication test and measurement market in North America has been experiencing significant growth and development. The market in this region is expected to be driven by the demand from the IT & telecommunications and aerospace & defense sectors. The rise in the number of smartphone users and internet subscribers, as well as the demand for high-speed data access, has been driving network operators to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are adopting technologies to handle the rapid increase in data traffic. Test and measurement equipment is critical for telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers to offer their customers high-quality and high-performing services and products.
Market Players
The communication test and measurement market comprises major providers, such as Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Emerson (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), Hammer (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Luna Innovations (US), NetScout (US), Cisco (US), LitePoint (US), SysMech (England), VeEX (US), TEOCO Corporation (US), NetAlly (US), thinkRF (Canada), Kyrio (US), Fastech Telecommunications (India), Eagle Photonics (India), Verkotan (Finland). To increase their market share in the communication test and measurement industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/communications-test-measurement-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/communications-test-measurement.asp
Browse 262 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 256 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Communication Test and Measurement Market”
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1309
Based on offering, the hardware segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period
In the dynamic landscape of communication technology, the utilization of specialized hardware such as network analyzers, oscilloscopes, Radio Frequency (RF) test equipment, and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT) is indispensable for ensuring the robustness and efficiency of communication systems. Network Analyzers play a pivotal role in characterizing the electrical performance of high-frequency components, enabling the analysis of impedance, reflection properties, and the identification of signal integrity issues. Oscilloscopes, with their ability to capture and display waveforms over time, serve as vital tools for observing signal amplitude, frequency, and waveform shape, facilitating the debugging and troubleshooting of communication systems. RF test equipment is instrumental in validating the performance of RF components, antennas, and transceivers, crucial for optimizing wireless communication systems. Bit Error Rate Testers play a key role in evaluating the quality of data transmission, aiding in the assessment of communication protocols and the identification of issues related to signal degradation or distortion.
Based on offering, the software segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In the dynamic landscape of the communication test and measurement market, an array of specialized software plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless functionality and robust performance of communication networks. Test and measurement software serves as the cornerstone, conducting comprehensive assessments of network equipment, signal quality, and protocol adherence. Simulation software allows for the emulation of diverse communication scenarios, offering a controlled environment to assess system performance and identify potential issues prior to deployment. Network management and monitoring software ensures real-time oversight, promptly identifying and addressing anomalies, optimizing resource allocation, and bolstering security measures.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1309
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The communication test and measurement market in North America has been experiencing significant growth and development. The market in this region is expected to be driven by the demand from the IT & telecommunications and aerospace & defense sectors. The rise in the number of smartphone users and internet subscribers, as well as the demand for high-speed data access, has been driving network operators to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are adopting technologies to handle the rapid increase in data traffic. Test and measurement equipment is critical for telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers to offer their customers high-quality and high-performing services and products.
Market Players
The communication test and measurement market comprises major providers, such as Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Emerson (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), Hammer (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Luna Innovations (US), NetScout (US), Cisco (US), LitePoint (US), SysMech (England), VeEX (US), TEOCO Corporation (US), NetAlly (US), thinkRF (Canada), Kyrio (US), Fastech Telecommunications (India), Eagle Photonics (India), Verkotan (Finland). To increase their market share in the communication test and measurement industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/communications-test-measurement-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/communications-test-measurement.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results