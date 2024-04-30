Predicting a 5.4% CAGR as the Control Valve Market Surges to $13.0 Billion by 2029
Control Valve Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary, Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Chemicals) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2024 ) The Global Control Valve Market Size is expected to grow from USD 10.0 billion in 2024 to USD 13.0 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.4%. The global market for control valves has expanded notably, driven by rising industrial automation needs, the quest for streamlined process control, and innovations in valve technology, leading to improved efficiency and dependability.
Key Market Players:
The major players in the market are Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Valmet (Finland), SLB (US), Spirax Sarco Limited (US), Crane Company (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan)
The Actuator segment accounted for the largest market share of component in the Control valve market in 2023. The Actuator in Control Valve market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing industrial automation and the need for precise control in various processes such as oil & gas, water treatment, and manufacturing. Technological advancements and the emphasis on efficiency further propel market expansion, fostering innovation and adoption.
The market for the Stainless steel holds the largest market share in the Control valve market.
Stainless steel's prominence in the control valve market continues to surge due to its corrosion resistance, durability, and suitability for various industrial applications. With increasing demands for reliability and longevity in valve systems, stainless steel's robust properties make it a preferred choice, driving its significant growth trajectory.
The market for the Rotary valve control valve holds the largest market share in the Control valve market.
The control valve market has witnessed a notable rise in the adoption of rotary valves. Renowned for their precision control and reliability, rotary valves offer enhanced performance across diverse industrial applications, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation. Their ability to regulate flow effectively, coupled with advancements in design and materials, has fueled their growth trajectory in the market.
The market for the >6"-25" control valve holds the largest market share in the Control valve market.
The global market for control valves sized between 6 and 25 inches has seen robust growth, driven by expanding industrial infrastructure, particularly in energy, oil and gas, and water treatment sectors. Increasing automation demands and technological advancements in valve design have further fueled this expansion, catering to diverse industrial needs.
The Oil & Gas Industry holds the largest market share for the Control valve market in the year 2023.
Control valves play a vital role in the oil and gas industry by regulating the flow of fluids within pipelines and processing systems. Their growth in the sector has been significant, driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for efficiency, safety, and environmental regulations. These valves enable precise control over flow rates, pressures, and temperatures, enhancing overall operational reliability and performance across exploration, production, refining, and distribution processes..
Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the Control valve market.
In the Asia Pacific region, the growth of control valves has been remarkable over recent years, driven by various factors including industrialization, infrastructural development, and increasing demand for process automation across diverse sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, and water & wastewater treatment. With advancements in technology and the adoption of smart valve solutions, the market is witnessing a significant expansion. This growth trajectory is expected to continue as industries strive for enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety in their operations.
