Target Drones Market Set to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%
Target drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), End-use Sector (Defense, Commercial), End Use (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Application, Mode of Operation, Payload Capacity, Build, Target Type, Engine Type, Speed, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2024 ) In a groundbreaking revelation, the latest research report by MarketsandMarkets unveils a staggering forecast for the Target Drones Market. Projected to surge from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to an impressive USD 6.4 billion by 2027, this sector is poised for exceptional growth at a remarkable CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Military & Commercial Synergy: With the US Navy’s focus on UAV integration and the exponential growth of the commercial drone fleet, both sectors present lucrative growth avenues for stakeholders.
Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in connectivity technology and drone functionalities drives the evolution of target drones, expanding their operational capabilities.
Key Insights:
Driving Force: The emergence of target drones boasting compact designs and advanced recovery systems is identified as a primary catalyst fueling the market demand.
Payload Capacity: Medium-sized drones (20 kg to 40 kg) are anticipated to dominate the market, equipped with versatile payloads catering to diverse applications including reconnaissance, combat training, and more.
Mode of Operation: Remotely piloted drones take the lead, offering enhanced control and operational reliability, especially in military training scenarios.
Engine Type: Jet engines emerge as the frontrunner, leveraging their superior power-to-weight ratio to propel the market forward.
Regional Dynamics: North America spearheads the market growth, fueled by significant investments in military UAV development and a burgeoning commercial drone sector.
Key Market Players:
QinetiQ Group plc (UK)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (US)
Airbus Group (Netherlands)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)
Boeing Company (US)
