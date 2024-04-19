Global Integrated Material Handling System Market is projected to reach the value of $ 46.87 Billion by 2030
Global Integrated Material Handling System Market – Segmented By By Product Type (Hardware, Software & Services); Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging, Others); End User (Aerospace, Automotive, Chemicals, Construction, Consumer g
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research in 2023, the Global Integrated Material Handling System Market was valued at $ 25.64 Billion, and is projected to reach a market size of $ 46.87 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9%.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Market segmentation includes:
By Product Type: Hardware, Software & Services.
The software & services segment is currently dominating the market based on the product type of integrated material handling systems market. This is driven by the increasing demand for software and services in the manufacturing and industrial sector.
The hardware segment is also experiencing growth due to the growing need for material handling robots and machinery in warehouses and the transport & logistics sector.
By Application: Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging, Others.
The distribution sub-segment has a significant share due to the rise of the e-commerce business, which requires timely distribution and transportation to meet delivery objectives. Automated material handling equipment such as AGVs and automated storage and retrieval systems are used to efficiently transport materials and goods.
The packaging sub-segment is predicted to rise gradually throughout the forecast period, driven by rising demand from the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce industries for effective packaging to protect items from internal and external elements.
By End User and Geography: Aerospace, Automotive, Chemicals, Construction, Consumer goods, E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare.
The e-commerce sub-segment is predicted to grow considerably throughout the projection period due to increased penetration of online shopping trends, the existence of large online suppliers, developing logistics infrastructure, and other factors.
The food and beverage, aviation, semiconductors, and automotive sub-segments are predicted to increase gradually due to rising demand for durable and non-durable items, emerging trends in precise packaging, transportation of semiconductors and their components, and other factors.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific is divided into countries and is experiencing increased market share due to rising awareness of warehouse automation, increased emphasis on robots and automation by major nations like China and Japan, and the rising e-commerce industry.
North America and Europe are expected to rise significantly during the projection period, owing to an increase in e-commerce sales and demand for durable and non-durable items, which would force manufacturers to invest in large assembly lines and material handling equipment.
Latest Industry Developments:
1. Focus on Automation and Robotics: Companies in the integrated material handling system market are increasingly focusing on automation and robotics to enhance their market share. This trend is driven by the need for more efficient and cost-effective material handling solutions. Recent developments in this area include the integration of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into material handling systems, allowing for greater flexibility and productivity.
2. Expansion of Service Offerings: Another trend in the market is the expansion of service offerings by companies to provide more comprehensive solutions to their customers. This includes offering consulting, implementation, and support services to help customers optimize their material handling processes. Recent collaborations and partnerships in this area include alliances with software companies to integrate advanced analytics and predictive maintenance capabilities into service offerings.
3. Emphasis on Sustainability: Companies are also placing a greater emphasis on sustainability in their material handling solutions. This includes the use of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient technologies, and waste reduction strategies. Recent developments in this area include partnerships with sustainability organizations and the development of innovative recycling and reuse programs for material handling equipment.
