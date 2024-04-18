Forecasting the Integrated Marine Automation Market's Journey to USD 7.8 Billion by 2025
Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Autonomy (Autonomous, Remotely-operated, Partial Automation), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Solution (Products, Services)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2024 ) The Integrated Marine Automation System Market is set to witness substantial growth, projected to reach a value of $7.8 billion by 2025. MarketsandMarkets' latest report delves into the factors propelling this expansion and the strategic insights driving market players.
Key Market Players:
Industry majors such as ABB, Honeywell International, Rolls-Royce PLC, Wartsila, and Kongsberg are at the forefront, leveraging their strong brand presence, diverse product portfolios, and robust distribution networks to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in the integrated marine automation system market.
Key Drivers:
Global Sea Trade Expansion: The surge in global sea trade is a primary driver, stimulating demand for advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and safety in maritime activities.
Enhanced Navigational Safety: With a focus on minimizing accidents and improving navigational safety, there's an increasing adoption of integrated marine automation systems, particularly in new vessels and retrofitting existing ones.
Maritime Tourism Growth: The flourishing maritime tourism sector is fueling the demand for modernized vessels equipped with cutting-edge automation systems to ensure superior passenger safety and comfort.
COVID-19 Impact and Adaptations:
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the market landscape. Shipping companies have swiftly adopted remote working and digital technologies to ensure business continuity and optimize fleet operations. Utilization of artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, scheduling, and real-time analytics has emerged as a key strategy among stakeholders to mitigate disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Segment Insights:
Autonomy Classification: Remotely-operated systems are projected to lead the market, supported by substantial investments in unmanned and remotely-controlled vessel operations.
Ship Type Dynamics: The defense segment is expected to dominate, driven by increasing investments in naval defense and the rise of seaborne trade and tourism.
End User Perspective: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) hold the largest market share and are poised for significant growth, owing to heightened investments in naval defense and seaborne trade.
Regional Outlook:
Europe emerges as the fastest-growing region, propelled by a robust offshore vessel market and significant investments in the defense sector. The region's shipbuilding industry is witnessing substantial growth, further bolstering demand for integrated marine automation systems.
